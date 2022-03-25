22Miles Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Executive Vice President of Sales at 22Miles

These days, the rules for public spaces are changing all the time. 22Miles’ digital signage content management software (CMS) helps its customers not just make peace with changing circumstances, but also thrive.

People need clear, user-friendly guidance as they return offices, stadiums, museums, transportation hubs, and conference centers. A visual communication system can deliver up-to-the-minute information about new policies and health and safety guidelines. Our enterprise customers use our software to help manage reallocating physical resources for long-term hybrid operations; conference centers are leveraging their digital signage networks to help attendees understand precautions and policies. Customers need to disseminate consistent information about new policies instantly across dispersed locations. In 2022, 22Miles is focused on making that as easy as possible.

"2022 will be all about demystifying incredible digital signage experiences. With the right partners and the right integrations, everyone can benefit from them." — Tomer Mann, Executive Vice President of Sales at 22Miles

We created our Digital Signage Ready (DSR) suite to empower customers to quickly deploy a wide array of common digital signage applications, including dynamic messaging, touchscreen experiences, and interactive wayfinding. The system is simple to update from any Internet-connected device; customers can push new content from their iPhones.

22Miles also believes in leveraging existing resources. In 2021, when we encountered a need to limit physical contact with shared surfaces, we debuted Touchless Touch technology, allowing users to interact with signs via a QR code scan. We can also push personalized wayfinding, including AR directions, to a user’s phone. In terms of content, we work with our customers to incorporate existing enterprise systems. We integrate calendars, room management systems, CMS solutions, social media, RSS feeds, and more to pull in real-time information. We can also cross-publish to Teams, SharePoint, and other collaboration platforms to ensure key messages reach their audience even if they’re not physically onsite.

For us, 2022 will be all about demystifying incredible digital signage experiences. With the right partners and the right integrations, everyone can benefit from them.

