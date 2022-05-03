Yamaha UC's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022 [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Gina Cunsolo, Content Marketing Specialist at Yamaha Unified Communications

In light of our new reality, where the only constant is change, Yamaha UC is dedicated to providing flexible, scalable audio solutions for all office and classroom environments—in person, remote, and hybrid. We continue to advocate for the “A” in AV, as uninterrupted, high-quality audio remains crucial to those collaborative applications. We’re also keenly aware that, after two years of ensuring remote productivity, it’s now time to shift our attention to developing workplaces and classrooms that provide an equitable experience for all. This philosophy shines through two major additions to our product line: the ADECIA Wireless Microphone and Line Array Speaker Solution, and the VSP-2 Speech Privacy System.

The ADECIA Wireless Microphone and Line Array Speaker Solution completes the ADECIA family. Like the ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop solutions, this addition features setup guides that automatically detect units, configure components, and optimize audio performance for each room's unique environment—adjusting for echo behavior and reverberation. In-person participants will be crystal clear to those on the far end. The solution features four modern tabletop microphone types—omnidirectional, directional, short gooseneck, and long gooseneck—all powered by Li-Ion batteries, which allow for 20 hours of talk time with just 3.5 hours of charge. Users can mix and match microphone types for optimal flexibility.

Yamaha UC has also released the VSP-2 Speech Privacy System. As employees come back to the office, sensitive conversations must be protected. Utilizing innovative Info-Masking Technology, the VSP-2 is a speech privacy system that prevents information leakage by reducing human voice intelligibility for the accidental, external listener. It uses a custom combination of natural sounds to mask information at up to 8db lower than traditional sound masking systems, thereby creating a distraction-free environment. It features 2x2-inch micro speakers and a control unit with three easily adjustable sound elements.

InfoComm Booth: W1151

