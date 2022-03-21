SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Derek Wilson, CTO at SAVI Controls

As a manufacturer, we take pride in knowing every facet of the industry. Our team has worked in pre-wire, installation, support, system design, and product development; we collect real-world data from projects and apply what we’ve learned to the design and development process. We know that AV—and technology in general—can be overwhelming, especially in a commercial environment where you may have hundreds of endpoints. Thus, SAVI’s philosophy has always been that the customer experience comes first. We work backward and start by making the customer’s life easier, which naturally makes the integrator’s life easier. We research and test every single detail of the end user UI—from button size and placement to compatibility and functionality across multiple devices. From there, we engineer hardware for boots on the ground to make the technician experience more efficient and less complicated. As a result, the integrator installs a powerful system they’re proud to present, and the customer enjoys an elegant control and automation platform they know how to use without assistance. When you don’t hear from the end user or tech manager after installation, you know you did something right.

"SAVI’s philosophy has always been that the customer experience comes first. We work backward and start by making the customer’s life easier, which naturally makes the integrator’s life easier." — Derek Wilson, CTO at SAVI Controls

We also live by a 90/10 rule in that our solution will serve 90 percent of commercial AV customers, with essential features like Map View and content scheduling already built into the system. The last 10 percent of projects that require designing a complex UI from scratch are typically better served by other solutions.

Our roadmap this year continues that philosophy. For example, our 4K video encoder offers built-in processing to dramatically reduce the complexity and cost associated with multi-layered distribution. In Q3 and Q4, we’re also releasing products that combine the best solutions from other tech industries to manage and optimize AV and commercial businesses on a global scale. Stay tuned!

