Peerless-AV's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Megan Zeller, Senior Director, Business Development at Peerless-AV

At InfoComm 2022, Peerless-AV is focused on showcasing our SEAMLESS dvLED Bespoke and Kitted mounting systems used by clients around the globe. In the last two years, we have put an emphasis on increasing our engineering capabilities and expanding our learning to provide world-class structural systems for any wall design, focusing on corporate, retail, education, entertainment, and creative digital signage applications. In this market, dvLED displays are creating new application possibilities for designers, architects, and end customers. Peerless-AV is poised with the knowledge, experience, and capabilities to build standard and custom mounting solutions of various unique shapes, sizes, and curvatures—all enabling dvLED to be used virtually anywhere that a digital display is desired.

"In our booth, we will showcase our engineering capabilities and innovation with a 15-column-wide by four-row-high curved array system." —Megan Zeller, Senior Director, Business Development at Peerless-AV

We are very excited to discuss and share our expertise in the AV industry, as well as

Our dedicated SEAMLESS team are experts at fine-pixel-pitch dvLED mounting systems, and, in tandem with our OEM partners, develop new and exciting mounting systems that are innovative and achieve the pinnacle of aesthetic results.

In our booth, we will showcase our engineering capabilities and innovation with a 15-column-wide by four-row-high curved array system. The system starts with a 170-degree concave curve, transitions to a flat wall, turns 90 degrees at the corner and continues along a flat wall.

In addition to this SEAMLESS Bespoke Series system, we will also showcase our standard fixed-wall mounting system that is part of our Kitted Series.

InfoComm Booth: N2831

