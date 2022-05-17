Samsung's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Chris Mertens, Vice President of U.S. Sales, Display Division at Samsung Electronics America

At Samsung, we are constantly reimagining the role display technology plays in our lives, and continuing to set high expectations in the categories of quality, design, and ease of use. We are making 2022 a groundbreaking year for display solutions and are looking forward to introducing InfoComm attendees to new additions in our product lineup, as well as renewing our commitment to unrivaled service and support.

"Samsung is ushering in a new era for state-of-the-art interactive display tech after challenges brought on by physical distance and exploring further how to engineer technology that defies the limits of visual innovation." —Chris Mertens, Vice President of U.S. Sales, Display Division at Samsung Electronics America

Offering customization and specialized capabilities for improved picture quality, management, and installation are major focuses that allow users universal application of our solutions. From conceptualization to production, we are motivated to craft products that are intuitive, immersive, and drive ROI and overall efficiency. This was the idea behind the product design of the all-new 2022 The Wall (IWB), the next iteration of the most innovative modular display that was introduced in 2021. Beyond its flexible screen size capabilities and various pixel pitch options, users can expect industry-leading technology that delivers picture-perfect quality and breathtaking visuals.

Next in the new The Wall line-up is the The Wall All-in-One (IAB), available in three different models—4K 146-inch, 2K 146-inch, and 2K 110-inch. Its sleek, bezel-less, and next-generation design allows for it to be seamlessly integrated into any existing space, coupled with an easy installation process that creates virtually limitless sizing configuration.

With more recently launched products, including the new Flip Pro Interactive Whiteboard available for demonstration, the commonality behind these new releases is the prioritization of the user experience. We look forward to attendees trying these new solutions firsthand and exploring their usability and capacity for effortless integration. Samsung is ushering in a new era for state-of-the-art interactive display tech after challenges brought on by physical distance and exploring further how to engineer technology that defies the limits of visual innovation.

InfoComm Booth: N1445, N252, N254

Roadmap to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check back often as this list will be updated through InfoComm 2022.

