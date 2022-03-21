Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Steve Durkee, President of Legrand|AV

Legrand | AV ended 2021 stronger than expected, and we credit that success to our strong partnerships and dedicated team that navigated many unexpected challenges. We’ve become adept at adjusting our operations to handle uncertainty, and expect to continue the positive momentum of the second half of 2021 into 2022.

"We’re looking forward to help craft a new definition of conferencing and collaboration." — Steve Durkee, President of Legrand|AV

From a day-to-day business perspective, we’ll continue to work to be the easiest partner to do business with while developing new, innovative AV products and solutions across our brands. In addition, we are investing in our service delivery to mitigate challenges created by supply chain issues. While we have come to expect the unexpected, we are proactively addressing areas that can help minimize the impact of sustained or new challenges in 2022.

In the AV market overall, we expect to see continual interest in both digital signage and conferencing applications. Digital signage’s proven ability to place dynamic messaging where it’s needed most means greater usage for conveying notifications across a facility or campus, providing wayfinding and traffic control, and even serving as an extra revenue stream for advertising to guests.

We’re looking forward to help craft a new definition of conferencing and collaboration. As more companies begin to move to a hybrid workplace model, equitable collaboration will be vital to maintaining growth and forward momentum.

Despite continued uncertainty, we look forward to continuing to support our partners as we navigate together, especially given the unique role AV will play in the new normal of offices, schools, and much more.

AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> Absen Roadmap 2022

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> Chief Roadmap 2022

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

More 2022 Roadmaps to come!

More Thought Leaders Series Articles

>> 22Miles Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> ClearOne on Conferencing Audio

>> Legrand|AV on Conferencing Audio

>> Listen Technologies Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Poly Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> SurgeX Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio