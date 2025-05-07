InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Audio-Technica's Ready to Listen—Are You?

InfoComm 2025 is coming. Before the Orange County Convention Center welcomes attendees this June 7-13 in Orlando, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Today, meet Mark Donovan, Audio-Technica director of commercial applications.

(Image credit: Future | Audio-Technica)

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Mark Donovan: As we enter our third year of live audio demonstrations on the showroom floor, we'll continue using a Teams call connected to our Ohio lab. This format has been very well received, allowing attendees to experience how our microphones sound on the far end of a conference call. This year, our primary goal is to listen—gathering feedback from consultants, integrators, and end users to understand how we can better support them through service, product enhancements, and new innovations. The voice of the customer remains essential to us, and we welcome every opportunity for conversation.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

MD: AVIXA’s emphasis on educational applications aligns closely with the trends we've been observing. Both higher education and K–12 institutions have experienced sustained growth in recent years, even after the height of the COVID pandemic. The benefits of remote learning and touch-free operation extend well beyond health-related concerns, making these technologies valuable long-term solutions. As a result, educational facilities are continuing to adopt and invest in these approaches.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

MD: At the end of the day, truly understanding the needs of consultants, integrators, and end users starts with a conversation—and there's no better setting for that than the face-to-face interactions made possible at InfoComm and other AVIXA events.

SCN: Tabletop or ceiling mics—How do you determine what’s best for your conference room?

MD: This is a challenging question, as many variables influence the decision—ranging from room layout and acoustic conditions to budget constraints. That’s why we’re seeing strong success across different types of solutions. Our priority is delivering the highest possible audio quality to ensure an exceptional experience for those on the far end of the call. To support our partners in making informed decisions, we offer extensive guidance through our Applications Engineering team and our network of representative firms.