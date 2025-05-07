InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Audio-Technica's Ready to Listen—Are You?

By ( Systems Contractor News ) Contributions from published

Mark Donovan discusses trends, products, and what to expect at the Audio-Technica booth in Orlando this June.

The Audio-Technica InfoComm Impulse logo and headshot of Mark Donovan.
(Image credit: Future | Audio-Technica)

InfoComm 2025 is coming. Before the Orange County Convention Center welcomes attendees this June 7-13 in Orlando, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2025 on AV Network]

Today, meet Mark Donovan, Audio-Technica director of commercial applications.

The Audio-Technica InfoComm Impulse logo and headshot of Mark Donovan.

(Image credit: Future | Audio-Technica)

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Mark Donovan: As we enter our third year of live audio demonstrations on the showroom floor, we'll continue using a Teams call connected to our Ohio lab. This format has been very well received, allowing attendees to experience how our microphones sound on the far end of a conference call. This year, our primary goal is to listen—gathering feedback from consultants, integrators, and end users to understand how we can better support them through service, product enhancements, and new innovations. The voice of the customer remains essential to us, and we welcome every opportunity for conversation.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

MD: AVIXA’s emphasis on educational applications aligns closely with the trends we've been observing. Both higher education and K–12 institutions have experienced sustained growth in recent years, even after the height of the COVID pandemic. The benefits of remote learning and touch-free operation extend well beyond health-related concerns, making these technologies valuable long-term solutions. As a result, educational facilities are continuing to adopt and invest in these approaches.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

MD: At the end of the day, truly understanding the needs of consultants, integrators, and end users starts with a conversation—and there's no better setting for that than the face-to-face interactions made possible at InfoComm and other AVIXA events.

SCN: Tabletop or ceiling mics—How do you determine what’s best for your conference room?

MD: This is a challenging question, as many variables influence the decision—ranging from room layout and acoustic conditions to budget constraints. That’s why we’re seeing strong success across different types of solutions. Our priority is delivering the highest possible audio quality to ensure an exceptional experience for those on the far end of the call. To support our partners in making informed decisions, we offer extensive guidance through our Applications Engineering team and our network of representative firms.

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Senior Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.

With contributions from
More about products

New Solar Panels Reflect Draper Sustainability Efforts

InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Vanguard Goes Sidewinder and Talks Tariffs

New Solar Panels Reflect Draper Sustainability Efforts
See more latest
Most Popular
An aerial view of a Draper building powered by solar panels.
New Solar Panels Reflect Draper Sustainability Efforts
The Vanguard InfoComm Impulses logo.
InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Vanguard Goes Sidewinder and Talks Tariffs
Mark J. Pescatore, Content Director, Systems Contractor News
Editorial: Digital Signage Continues to Thrive
InfoComm
Why Now, More Than Ever, InfoComm is Relevant for End Users
A man and a woman in business attire look at the news.
Pro AV Newsmakers: Tariff Talk and, Yes, More Acquisitions
The Nine 2025
The Nine 2025: Setting the Tone
Catherine Koutsaris, The Nine
The Nine 2025: Catherine Koutsaris
Andie Mace, The Nine
The Nine 2025: Andie Mace
Cory Allen, The Nine
The Nine 2025: Cory Allen
Melis Vardar
The Nine 2025: Melis Vardar