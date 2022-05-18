Covid, Inc.'s Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]
Thought Leader: Norm Carson, President of Covid, Inc.
As everyone can imagine, our company name has gotten a lot of attention since the pandemic—something we never could have foreseen when it was founded 40 years ago this year. Our name was actually the brainchild of a UPS worker who was dropping off a shipment in the office where employees were voting on the company name. Because the name Vidco was taken, he recommended Covid. This year, as we celebrate four decades of supporting integrators with pro AV connectivity solutions, we, like our customers, are aware you can’t always predict the trajectory of business. However, through perseverance, stellar customer service, and quality products, you can weather storms and come out stronger on the other side. Name aside, in a time of high demand for AV services and fast-paced technological evolution, Covid, Inc., continues to serve the pro AV industry with high-quality, reliable connectivity and infrastructure solutions. Are these the splashiest products you’ll see at the show? No, but they’re foundational to every installation. We want to ensure integrators are working with the best solutions available for the best possible project outcomes.
At InfoComm, we will be showcasing our latest solutions. This includes our HDBaseT sets—which bundle a wall plate or compact transmitter with a receiver box for a complete HDBaseT set for extending video signal resolutions up to 2160p@60Hz over a single Cat 6/6A cable up to 132 feet—and our superior-quality 4K and 8K UHD HDMI active optical cables. We will also share how integrators can effortlessly design and layout custom manufactured wall plates and rack panels using our Panel Spec 2.0 software as well as the ability to manage complex projects with ease through our One SKU ordering program.
InfoComm Booth: W1847
