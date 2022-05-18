Utelogy's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Nicole Corbin, Senior Director at Utelogy

Utelogy Corporation, a visionary provider of management, monitoring, and analytics software for the connected workspace, is returning to the InfoComm Show in 2022 with a full exhibit planned to highlight its new product innovations and explosive company growth.

Utelogy is coming off consecutive years of significant increases in YoY revenues and bookings of more than 280 percent as its international expansion continues. During that time, Utelogy has published a number of significant product releases that will be featured at InfoComm, including High Availability, U-Manage Analytic Tiles, Microsoft Teams Integration, and enhanced cybersecurity measures.

"Utelogy’s ability to scale, regardless of requirements or budget, makes it the ideal platform for organizations of any size." —Nicole Corbin, Senior Director at Utelogy

The company will also highlight its Utelligence program for industry standards around security and agnosticity. This program is Utelogy’s way of driving the industry to meet a higher level of standards-based security in connectivity and communications for audio-video (AV) and unified communications (UC) devices. It also offers rich APIs and improves user experiences by generating meaningful metrics. You’ll be able to learn more about the program by visiting the Utelogy booth, and gain some insight into our Utelligent technology partners such as Lightware, Barco, Bose, Sennheiser, Logitech, Sony, Samsung, Gude, Biamp, and more.

Utelogy has also announced in 2022 its “Utelogy beyond the conference room” initiative. This program is designed to integrate its platform with other elements of the workplace, such as booking systems for deeper analytics, IoT, and BYOD to support the ever-growing hybrid workforce.

Utelogy’s ability to scale, regardless of requirements or budget, makes it the ideal platform for organizations of any size. The Utelogy platform is based on an open architecture that is hardware- and software-agnostic, allowing for greater compatibility and integration between AV/UC devices from many manufacturers.

InfoComm Booth: W1871

