Datapath Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Bjorn Krylander, CEO at Datapath

Datapath was already a profitable and robust business for many years when I joined 11 years ago. Like during the financial crisis of 2008, the last two years of turmoil from the pandemic and the supply chain crisis have provided the opportunity to invest in new product development, new processes, and our staff—all to strengthen our customer relationships and thus our market position.

It’s clear the pandemic has changed the world in many ways, and we’re all adjusting to this post-pandemic reality. At Datapath we’ve been surprised how efficiently we have managed to operate whilst most of the staff have been working from home. We’ve learned that much routine work, set-piece review, and progress meetings work equally well online, whilst brainstorming sessions and creative work yields better and faster result when done together, face to face, and in person.

Employees at Datapath and elsewhere are getting comfortable in their work-from-anywhere offices, wherever that may be, but we still need to provide an experience for staff to attend the office, work together, and let that creativity loose, which does not come easily on Zoom and Teams. — Bjorn Krylander, CEO at Datapath

Employees at Datapath and elsewhere are getting comfortable in their work-from-anywhere offices, wherever that may be, but we still need to provide an experience for staff to attend the office, work together, and let that creativity loose, which does not come easily on Zoom and Teams.

Routine work in command-and-control centers, whether for a rail monitoring hub or power distribution network, will work well with staff doing work in a decentralized, work-from-anywhere manner. Secure connectivity and integrated solutions that provide good operational overview will be important. When the next hurricane is about to hit, however, or the next mega freight ship gets stuck in the Suez Canal, I’d be looking for the staff to come together and bring out those creative problem-solving skills that only working together in person can provide. At Datapath we can help provide the tools to give the operational overview, enabling people to come together and solve problems together.

We call the solution Aetria.

