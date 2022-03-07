Shure Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Robin Hamerlinck, Senior Vice President, CIO at Shure

From an IT perspective, the pandemic has already provided a trial run for many companies to accommodate hybrid workers. It will continue to be a challenge, but for companies who have invested in the right IT staff and resources, they will be more successful in adapting to supporting this new workplace dynamic. Large IT initiatives and projects, however, will be more challenging. At times in an IT project, progress is more effective when people can meet face to face. My teams are missing whiteboards, group testing, and more—not just within IT, but also with our customers, when building solutions. There are not yet collaboration tools or methods that we have found to be as effective as the traditional war rooms of the past. Many people still like the collaboration and energy that come with with an in-person workshop.

This year, IT leaders should be planning ahead to anticipate the needs of the company and its customers. They also need to listen to their front-line staff to understand what additional resources might be needed as conditions evolve. For example, virtual conferencing will continue to grow as businesses are more remote and travel can be limited. Investing in the right audio technology can be vital to success, because conference room-quality audio is now available at home. IT is now supporting new virtual events such as education and training, supplier summits, diversity and inclusion panels, town halls, large meetings, and teambuilding events. In the past, this would have been more of a facilities activity, but it is now pure IT support. The other interesting note is that new collaboration tools are surfacing daily that will continue to help bridge the gaps today between live needs versus virtual.

You will see continued growth of our greater Q-SYS ecosystem through new partnerships with UC platform leaders, technology manufacturers, and software developers to ensure Q-SYS remains the connective tissue that binds all parts of your installation.

[ QSC Names Jatan Shah President and Chief Operating Officer ]

In terms of the disruptions caused by the global supply chain crisis, rest assured that QSC has worked tirelessly to redesign products with reliably sourced components, all without compromising performance and quality. During this process, we’ve greatly increased transparency with our OEMs, consultants, and integrators and hope that the whole AV industry can benefit from this strengthening of communications.

Ultimately, tomorrow’s dominant players will be the ones that embrace technology and market innovation that serves the needs of end users, and QSC intends to lead that charge. I’ll be sharing some of these exciting announcements at our upcoming QSC Activate event this February. Hope to see you there!