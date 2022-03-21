Zoom Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom

Zoom is a global engine of innovation and connection used by millions in nearly 200 countries and territories. Recent events highlighted the power, potential, and possibilities of Zoom, and our impact has re-directed the trajectories of the future of work, learning, and entertainment; accelerated telehealth and medicine; and assisted people all over the world to identify, pursue and achieve new professional opportunities that previously weren’t possible. What once was a meetings application has evolved into a comprehensive, must-have communications platform, eliminating boundaries while increasing opportunities. As we continue to expand our family of products and functionality, we will improve communication and deepen connectivity, regardless of location.

"The combination of the power of our platform, together with connecting innovators all over the world, will enable new opportunities for business growth across industries and empower the modern workforce." — Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom

Zoom Events and Zoom Video Engagement Center are transformative business tools that will reimagine the way companies interact and engage with customers and end users. Zoom Events is a sophisticated solution that enables hosts to create seamless, all-in-one virtual and hybrid event experiences, and Zoom Video Engagement Center is a new omnichannel contact center solution that will set a new standard for customer service capabilities across industries. Zoom Phone, our cloud-based encrypted business phone system has climbed to 2 million paid, Zoom Phone seats in nearly 50 countries. Zoom Transcription and Translation connects users worldwide, creating endless opportunities by bridging the communications gap across language barriers in real time. Zoom lets us work from anywhere and connect with people everywhere. Companies can tap talent from anywhere in the world.

The combination of the power of our platform, together with connecting innovators all over the world, will enable new opportunities for business growth across industries and empower the modern workforce. What began a decade ago has evolved into a comprehensive communications platform for an extraordinary new era of ingenuity—inspiring not just the next big thing, but millions of next big things.

