AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Fred Morgenstern, Vice President, Technology at Neutrik Americas

An unofficial theme for Neutrik's product offering at InfoComm might be "Have It Your Way." Are you running analog signals? Great. Neutrik's got you covered, from our industry standard XLR connectors to a refreshed speakON product range to a wide variety of plugs and jacks. For your digital signals, Neutrik offers a huge variety both on the copper side—with products like Ethicon Cat 6A running at up to 10 Gb/sec, locking HDMI, and locking USB solutions—and on the fiber side. Our fiber line now includes physical contact offerings, with two to 24 fiber strands, new expanded beam offerings for maintenance-free point-to-point multimode connections, and perhaps the easiest-maintenance hybrid single-mode camera connections ever invented.

"Don't be shy to tell us what you want even if you cannot define it precisely, as great product ideas often spring from vague intuitions." —Fred Morgenstern, Vice President, Technology at Neutrik Americas

Of course, Neutral operon in its various iterations is the undisputed industry leader for locking single-phase AC power connections. We'll be displaying some new variations and accessories that companies should definitely check out while they're at the show.

Neutral’s success has always come from us being close to our customers, learning what they need and working with them to predict and actualize future connectivity needs. InfoComm is an important show for us in that regard because of the high number of industry thought leaders who participate. We look forward to attendees stopping by our booth, understanding what we have to offer, and engaging with us on any ideas they may have for next-generation connectivity. Don't be shy to tell us what you want even if you cannot define it precisely, as great product ideas often spring from vague intuitions.

InfoComm Booth: N1413

