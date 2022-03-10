Kramer Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Clint Hoffman, President at Kramer North America

The company Kramer was started by Dr. Joseph Kramer back in 1981. This past February, Dr. Kramer retired, and the company was acquired by Fortissimo Capital—one of the largest private-equity companies in Israel. Kramer is now owned by a private equity company, and that’s a huge change. As a natural extension of the acquisition, the company is going through a major transformation. We have a clear goal in mind—to become the vendor of choice in the pro AV space. As part of the transformation, new people joined the company, and they have many years of experience in the Israeli high-tech industry.

There’s going to be a transformation in our product offerings, and there will probably be some non-organic growth in the form of mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships along the way. — Clint Hoffman, President at Kramer North America

The company’s management is shaping Kramer’s vision. It’s leading a strong business strategy that consists of innovation and growth, while also leveraging the strong assets that Kramer has built over the last 40 years.

One of the most important changes we already see is the new product and innovation roadmap that has been built for the next few years based on four overarching market trends: always-on collaboration, seamless technology, hybrid world, and mission-critical communications. Recognizing those trends allowed the new management team to construct a clear product roadmap.

As part of that roadmap, we’re also going to do a couple of things: First, we’re focusing on an open-garden strategy. You want to use our products in the solution as well as somebody else’s? We’re going to be open. We’re not going to be closed, proprietary technology communications. Second, we’re going to have every single solution we make in the future be able to connect to the network and be managed in the cloud. Lastly, there’s going to be a transformation in our product offerings, and there will probably be some non-organic growth in the form of mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships along the way.

