InfoComm 2025 Impulses: A New Era in Displays and Projectors for Panasonic

Today Taka Uchida, CEO of Panasonic Projector & Display Americas, ushers in a new era for the company.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

(Image credit: Future | Panasonic)

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Taka Uchida: We’re excited to celebrate a new era in Panasonic’s rich legacy of innovation as Panasonic Projector & Display Americas (PPNDA). Our booth will highlight advancements to our core products for live entertainment, museum and education settings.

A new 40,000lm 3-Chip DLP Projector will further enhance our mission to streamline on-site workflows for large-venue entertainment applications. Continuing our collaboration with our partner IGLOO from InfoComm 2024, our PT-RQ7 7,000lm 1-Chip DLP 4K projector will drive an immersive meeting room experience. This activation will showcase the potential for projection technology to transform education and corporate meeting rooms, encouraging more in-person collaboration and engagement.

Additionally, we’ll highlight the expansion of our product portfolio with all-in-one dvLED solutions for indoor applications, control rooms, classrooms, and showrooms. We’ll also focus on new industry partnerships that will expand our end-to-end workflow solutions, giving customers more efficient ways of working. We’re excited to showcase new solutions, conduct interactive demos, and celebrate our partner collaborations.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

TU: AI and cloud-based solutions are sure to be a key focus this year, as streamlining workflows remains top of mind for the industry. Automation, such as our cloud-based device management capabilities, and seamless integration will be at the center of this transformation. In the Panasonic booth, we will highlight our growing ecosystem of solutions committed to enhancing the customer experience. This represents a significant shift as we move away from a hardware-centric focus to a more open offering built through collaboration with partners and alliances.

From a visual experience perspective, the power of immersive and the impact of 4K visuals are sure to be top of mind. As organizations look to create engaging immersive experiences, they need those visuals to be high-quality and realistic. That’s where 4K projection technology becomes critical. In the Panasonic booth, we’ll be showcase one of our 4K projectors, the PT-RQ7 Series and how it works with our partner IGLOO to wrap an entire room in exciting visuals. Attendees can feel as if they are taking in the view from the top of a mountain. The high-quality 4K visuals make the entire experience more realistic and immersive.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

TU: I look forward to the opportunity to connect with industry peers at InfoComm every year. The educational sessions and opportunities to explore the exhibit hall provide a glimpse into the trends and technologies shaping the industry’s future. My favorite part is being able to interact with customers, discuss the challenges they are facing, explore how our solutions can help them achieve their goals, and gather inspiration for future product innovations. This year, with our shift in focus, I am particularly excited to connect with potential partners and build collaborations that will help us amplify the value we bring to customers.

With the AV industry spread across so many markets and geographies, it’s inspiring to see so many great minds come together and share insights that drive the industry forward.

SCN: How important is the convergence of the broadcast and Pro AV markets to product development?

TU: The convergence of the broadcast and Pro AV markets is very important for product development, especially as the broadcast and Pro AV industries transition from physical connections like SDI or HDMI toward IP-based video transmission. Large venues such as studios, live event spaces, and stadiums support seamless integration of multiple devices, like cameras, mixers, and projectors. Aligning with IP-based connections, like ST 2110, is critical to eliminate the need for conversion equipment and simplify the signal chain. We will engage in product development that is conscious of IP standards and strive to achieve compatibility for a streamlined end-to-end workflow, from capturing to delivering content.