InfoComm Product Watch: Add These 5 Booths to Your Must-See List

InfoComm 2025 is days away from opening its doors. We're here to help you prep your to-do list, with the must-see products to check out on the show floor. Whether you can make it to Orlando or will be following from afar, AV Network brings you everything you need to know before the doors open on June 7, and all the way through the final day on June 13.

Today, check out a new Shure loudspeaker, plus find out what Epson, AVer, Custom Channels, and Telycam are doing.

AVer to Showcase Intelligent Collaboration Solutions

(Image credit: AVer)

AVer will highlight intelligent conferencing and collaboration at booth 3181, including the launch of the TR615 professional broadcasting camera and the BYOM Kit. Designed to empower hybrid work, streamline control and deliver unparalleled user experiences, AVer will demonstrate how technology can transform any meeting space into an intelligent, connected environment.

The TR615 enhances professional broadcasting with unmatched precision and AI-driven innovation. Built with a 1-inch sensor and a premium 1-inch lens, the TR615 delivers cinema-quality visuals and supports Presenter, Zone, and Hybrid Tracking for subject recognition. The TR615 offers flexible connectivity with HDMI, USB, 3G-SDI, dual 12G-SDI, XLR and supports IP streaming via NDI|HX3 and Genlock, making it ideal for studios, live events and houses of worship seeking top-tier video quality and control.

AVer's BYOM Kit features USB-C connectivity, delivering 4K video, audio and power, along with ultra-high-definition output, four to five inputs and dual-screen support; it ensures seamless integration and crystal-clear visuals. With intuitive touch controls, the BYOM Kit enables smooth content switching, while dual AVer camera support provides dynamic, multi-angle video experiences. It integrates seamlessly with AVer’s professional AV products, supporting Auto-Tracking PTZ cameras and video conference cameras. Ideal for corporate meetings, education, government panels and live production, AVer's BYOM Kit offers unmatched flexibility and efficiency to deliver professional-grade performance in any setting.

Custom Channels to Debut “Custom Channels Pro”

(Image credit: Custom Channels)

Business music service provider Custom Channels will debut Custom Channels Pro at booth 6948. It is the first licensed music solution designed specifically for digital signage integrators and CMS providers to bundle music with signage.

Custom Channels Pro enables partners to easily add background music to signage deployments—without hardware or licensing headaches—turning music into a strategic selling point and reliable recurring revenue stream. The service is compatible with platforms including Navori Labs, BrightSign, TrueSyncMedia, and Pickcel designed for use in retail stores, restaurants, hotels, resorts, and medical offices.

Epson to Demonstrate High-Impact Visual Experiences

(Image credit: Epson)

Epson will showcase its latest 4K 3-chip 3LCD laser projection technology for high impact, immersive experiences at booth #3427. During InfoComm, Epson will demonstrate how virtually any surface can become a dynamic display with its ultra-sharp 4K projectors, new innovative fixed-lens options, versatile short throw models and interactive solutions.

Among the slew of solutions on display, like EB-PQ Series 4K Projectors, new solutions will be debuted. The recently launched PowerLite L Series delivers higher brightness and pro level features in a portable design. Including standard throw projectors and newly added optical zoom on short throw options, the lineup covers an expansive range of throw ratios between 0.5 to 2.2 for greater installation flexibility across applications. Ranging from 6,000 to 8,000 lumens, including Full HD WUXGA resolution and 4K Enhancement Technology options, the projectors deliver sharp, detailed images for up close viewing.

Also, the newly designed PowerLite 810E extreme short throw display features 4K Enhancement Technology coupled with 3-chip, 3LCD technology and 5,000 lumens, to deliver sharp, bright images up to 160-inches sitting merely inches from the wall.

Shure to Debut IntelliMix Foundation System and Networked Pendant Loudspeaker

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure, which is celebrating 100 years at InfoComm 2025, will showcase two new conferencing solutions that will enable AV and IT integrators to better support varied meeting spaces.

Shure's IntelliMix Room Kits are complete, Certified for Microsoft Teams Room Kits with Shure's renowned audio and video performance for small to large meeting rooms. Now, the powerful compute and touch panel included in the room kits will be offered as a standalone base kit—the IntelliMix Foundation System—enabling qualified AV professionals to mix and match with Shure’s versatile Microflex Ecosystem portfolio of microphones and loudspeakers and complementary third-party camera and control products.

Making its first appearance at InfoComm 2025, the Microflex MXN-6 Networked Pendant Loudspeaker offers high-quality speech reproduction for AV conferencing and is the latest addition to the Microflex Loudspeaker lineup. Combined with Microflex Advance Array Microphones and IntelliMix DSP solutions, the PoE-powered MXN-6 fits perfectly in a Shure-networked conferencing audio system and delivers premium audio performance, while eliminating the need for an additional outboard amplifier.

Telycam Launches Explore XE 4K PTZ Camera

(Image credit: Telycam)

Telycam will debut its Explore XE, a new 4K PTZ camera specifically designed to bring broadcast-class quality and capabilities to the professional AV market. Featuring a 1-inch Sony sensor, phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and 20x optical zoom, the new Explore XE offers the premium performance of Telycam's Explore broadcast camera in a purpose-built model tailored for the connectivity and budget requirements of AV environments.

Telycam will demonstrate the Explore XE in booth 3088. Explore XE features the same sensor, optics, and advanced auto-focus as the Explore series. Explore XE's large 1-inch sensor enables spectacular video quality and excels in low-light conditions, capturing sharp detail with minimal noise. Its superior light sensitivity, dynamic range and shallow depth-of-field capabilities combine to enable stunning visuals with exceptional contrast and clarity. Advanced PDAF provides accurate, lightning-fast auto-focus with minimal focus hunting, keeping subjects in focus even in fast-paced environments.