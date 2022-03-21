Intel Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Brian Cockrell, Intel Unite Solution Product Owner and Co-founder at Intel

The workplace of the future will not be a place to go. Instead, it will be a tool used to bring teams together for problem-solving and ideation—the kind of work that requires the full participation and engagement of more than one mind. Although video conferencing meetings will continue to play an important role, evidence is mounting that there is no substitute for in-person collaboration. The new workplace will be designed around this paradigm, with collaboration spaces taking many forms and collaboration tools requiring ease of use, flexibility, and more security. These tools must be able to accommodate ad hoc meetings with minimal friction—regardless of type of devices, operating systems, or peripherals used, and regardless of the number of attendees.

"Projects in the pipeline include providing greater accessibility to participants, delivering a broader set of off-the-shelf apps to address developing needs, and offering even better training, tools, and incentives to our partners." — Brian Cockrell, Intel Unite Solution Product Owner and Co-founder at Intel

The Intel Unite solution was designed to be easier, more flexible, more adaptable, and more secure—for both collaborators and IT admins—making it well-positioned to meet the needs of the workplace of the future. 2021 saw a host of enhancements and innovations, including a greatly streamlined purchase model; a more secure, higher performing AV stack; enhanced control for educators; the integration of Microsoft Teams; the expansion of compatible PCs; and the launch of Patient Sight, our proprietary inpatient telehealth app. In 2022, we will continue to evolve our solution to meet the needs of not only the workplace, but education and healthcare sectors, which also are exploring or instituting new approaches to collaboration, instruction, and patient consultation. Projects in the pipeline include providing greater accessibility to participants, delivering a broader set of off-the-shelf apps to address developing needs, and offering even better training, tools, and incentives to our partners.

AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> Absen Roadmap 2022

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> Chief Roadmap 2022

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

More 2022 Roadmaps to come!

More Thought Leaders Series Articles

>> 22Miles Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> ClearOne on Conferencing Audio

>> Legrand|AV on Conferencing Audio

>> Listen Technologies Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Poly Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> SurgeX Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio