ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Christian Young, Pro AV Product Manager at ATEN Technologies

We expect some of the challenges faced over the past two years as a result of the pandemic, as well as global supply chain issues, to ease in 2022. In this new year, our focus is to ensure customers’ projects are fulfilled on time with product availability and minimal disruptions. We also will continue open communication with our distribution partners, resellers, and end users.

"Our 2022 product roadmap will continue to support and help businesses adapt, while maintaining the highest quality." — Christian Young, Pro AV Product Manager at ATEN Technologies

With this thought in mind, as well as our understanding of the “new normal” in pro AV, our 2022 product roadmap will continue to support and help businesses adapt, while maintaining the highest quality. Our AV solutions will meet the needs of the new hybrid environment in education, work, and live events.

We will expand our content creation product line in Q1 with the 2021 Good Design Award winner UC8000 MicLIVE 6-channel AI Audio Mixer. It is the world’s first artificial intelligence-powered audio mixer, adopting machine learning techniques to perform acoustic detection and optimize the recording experience for an exceptional, easy-to-use audio solution. It is ideal for talk shows, livestreaming events, podcasts, music applications, and more.

New large-scale video wall and matrix solutions for digital signage and similar applications will be introduced by the second half of 2022, delivering the unparalleled quality that our customers demand. Our 2022 video presentation switches will provide more collaborative tools, more connectivity, and more opportunities to maximize virtual meetings and maintain dynamic participation between local and remote participants.

Finally, with the growing popularity of immersive AV experiences throughout the world, ATEN will continue promoting and further enhancing its unique technologies such as Seamless Switch with zero latency and FrameSync as well as HDBaseT and true 4K support with HDR technology.

