AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Gina Sansivero, Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications at AtlasIED

The pandemic, along with supply chain issues, has made it challenging for many in the AV/IT business to stay afloat. That’s why AtlasIED has and will continue in 2022 to focus on supporting its integrator partners with a full inventory of stocked and shipping products, enhanced design services, and additional training and educational opportunities. Combined, these 2022 global initiatives will help our integrator partners not just persevere, but prosper in 2022 by enabling them to secure new, lucrative projects and keep existing projects moving forward.

Our inventory is healthy currently, with immediate availability and on-time delivery of products to integrators here in the U.S. and throughout the world, thanks in part to the recent addition of a stocked warehouse in Belgium. We aim to keep it this way throughout 2022 by ensuring that solutions most sensitive to component shortages remain readily available to our integrator partners. Furthermore, we’ve invested in additional staffing for our design services team to help integrators streamline workflow and provide customers with superior AV/IT solutions for a wide variety of commercial applications.

New training and education programs launching in 2022 go hand-in-hand with AtlasIED’s design assistance, advancing integrators’ knowledge and skills to become even more proficient and successful at designing and deploying AV/IT solutions. Our new Learning Management System (LMS), which goes live in 2022, facilitates learning through on-demand tutorials and self-guided lessons. Integrators can learn on their own time, at their own pace, and at their own location.

This doesn’t mean, however, that we will abandon opportunities to support integrators, distributors, and end users in person. We will remain out in the field, strategically, at regional and targeted events to showcase relevant technology. With these important additions and refinements to our business, AtlasIED remains strong and pushes forward in 2022—focused on continuity and growth.

You will see continued growth of our greater Q-SYS ecosystem through new partnerships with UC platform leaders, technology manufacturers, and software developers to ensure Q-SYS remains the connective tissue that binds all parts of your installation.

[ QSC Names Jatan Shah President and Chief Operating Officer ]

In terms of the disruptions caused by the global supply chain crisis, rest assured that QSC has worked tirelessly to redesign products with reliably sourced components, all without compromising performance and quality. During this process, we’ve greatly increased transparency with our OEMs, consultants, and integrators and hope that the whole AV industry can benefit from this strengthening of communications.

Ultimately, tomorrow’s dominant players will be the ones that embrace technology and market innovation that serves the needs of end users, and QSC intends to lead that charge. I’ll be sharing some of these exciting announcements at our upcoming QSC Activate event this February. Hope to see you there!