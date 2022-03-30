ClearOne Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Zee Hakimoglu, President and CEO of ClearOne

The ClearOne roadmap forges ahead, onward and upward! While we have our eyes “on the road” ahead, partners can be certain that we also have our eyes “in the cloud.” Our roadmap is guided by a core principle: what can ClearOne create that makes our partners’ businesses easier and more profitable? It’s a simple formula but requires business sensitivity, technology innovation and overall experience to master.

"The ClearOne 2022 roadmap is off to a strong start and includes many new strategic solutions and enhancements to be launched." — Zee Hakimoglu, President and CEO of ClearOne

In 2021, we enhanced our Console AI Configuration Software with Audio Intelligence to configure our DSPs and microphones in a breeze for lower labor skills, labor hours and costs. To simplify conference room setups and extend the reach of beamforming microphones to large venues and opportunities such as education, we added Camera Tracking and Voice Lift to our unrivaled BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile. Additionally, the DIALOG 10 USB, now shipping, is the industry’s only pro single-channel quality wireless mic system with USB connectivity.

We also introduced new camera solutions with AI and machine learning for auto framing and people tracking. We launched a new integrated AV solution, the Versa Mediabar, for smaller, cost sensitive venues. Now, partners can specify ClearOne across an entire organization satisfying any room size, solution, and budget to maximize revenue and profitability. We introduced CONVERGENCE AV Manager, a powerful unified software platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne Pro AV products from any location worldwide.

The ClearOne 2022 roadmap is off to a strong start and includes many new strategic solutions and enhancements to be launched. We have new UC products, cameras, highly strategic DSP and microphone solutions, and AV over IP products in development. These will incorporate the most advanced wireless, AI and machine learning, cloud, and network technologies to bring maximum value to our partners’ tool chests for solution ease, profitability and growth.

