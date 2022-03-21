EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Joe Debold, Vice President Americas, Enterprise at EPOS Audio

At EPOS, our science-based approach, rooted in world-leading hearing healthcare technologies, lies at the heart of our audio engineering and design, and drives our position as the leading innovator in high-end audio solutions.

As we move into 2022, we will continue to use this information from our research and development team to create cutting-edge audio solutions while staying committed to delivering excellent comfort, reliability, and design across our portfolio.

"We ensure that our specialized knowledge about audio is transferred to integrated solutions with video and other media." — Joe Debold, Vice President Americas, Enterprise at EPOS Audio

The IMPACT and COMMAND Line is the professional’s tool for communication. We focus on the natural voice and maximize speech intelligibility. Microphones are placed in an ideal position on a boom arm close to the mouth. Noise management is handling background noise as well as pop- and breathing noises due to the proximity to the user’s mouth.

The ADAPT Line is for the mobile worker who brings the headset from workplace to workplace. Microphones are concealed in the ear cups for an appealing appearance. Noise management needs to work harder to reduce ambient sounds and we apply wind noise management for outdoor use.

The EXPAND Line is for the meeting room setup where the microphone is designed to work as an audio lens—automatically panning, pinpointing, and focusing on the dominant speaker in the room. Noise management handles the reverberant room noises as well as speech and noises from other people in the room. Furthermore, we apply the industry’s most sophisticated and effective echo-cancelling processing to ensure the natural debate in a meeting without dropouts or voice artefacts.

You will always find our scientific approach to audio as our primary differentiator, even in our video solutions. We ensure that our specialized knowledge about audio is transferred to integrated solutions with video and other media.

