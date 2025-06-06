InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Audio, Cybersecurity, Analytics with Axis Communications

InfoComm 2025 heads back to the Orange County Convention Center in just a few short days. Before the doors open on June 7 (exhibits opening June 11), we asked several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Today, Chris Wildfoerster, program manager, audio solutions, Axis Communications dives into audio, cybersecurity, and analytics.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Chris Wildfoerster: We are excited to showcase our expanded audio portfolio, including our new AXIS C17 Network Display Speaker Series and AXIS D4200-VE Network Strobe Speaker. These new additions complement our larger portfolio of IP audio devices, which will also be showcased, and provide AV professionals with innovative new solutions to meet their customers’ needs.

The new AXIS C1710 and AXIS C1720 Network Display Speakers offer a versatile solution for public address and mass communication, featuring audio and text display messages with optional strobe lights. We are also introducing AXIS D4200-VE Network Strobe Speaker, designed for both indoor and outdoor installations. AXIS D4200-VE sets itself apart from other strobes with its advanced feature set, including nine LED light color options and 22 programming options. Additionally, it offers two-way hands-free communication and 102dB audio output.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

CW: Two topics that we’ll likely be talking about throughout InfoComm are analytics and cybersecurity. With their valuable, actionable insights and wide range of possibilities, analytics continue to grow in popularity among both integrators and end customers. While these new capabilities continue to pique their interest, people are growing increasingly concerned with cybersecurity and ensuring that they’re protecting themselves.

To support the growing demand for analytics, many of our products are equipped with pre-installed analytics capabilities. In an effort to educate integrators and end users, the Axis Communications Academy has developed trainings specifically designed to introduce analytics and their use cases. This year at InfoComm, integrators are invited to attend our Manufacturer’s Training Session on AXIS Object Analytics on June 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

We are committed to delivering robust security measures to protect against cyber threats. A wide range of our products are FIPS 140 certified, and we provide features and tools to protect our network products and solutions, including cybersecurity features; encryption; regular firmware updates; hardening guides; and cybersecurity services.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

CW: I’ve been attending InfoComm for decades, and every year, it continues to inspire me both professionally and personally. The caliber of attendees is exceptional, comprising system integrators looking for the latest and greatest ways to increase their business, end users from various segments exploring new products to improve their operations, consultants aiming to stay ahead of industry trends, as well as students eager to enter the industry. One of the highlights of the show is the introduction of cutting-edge new technologies and solutions, offering a glimpse into the future of our industry. On a personal level, it gives me the chance to catch up with old friends, meet new friends, welcome new recruits to the industry and gain insight into emerging trends. I’m especially excited to showcase the latest technologies in our network audio portfolio and demonstrate how Axis products deliver a complete solution.

SCN: How has PoE been a game changer for audio installations?

CW: Throughout the time I’ve been going to InfoComm, I’ve seen how network-based audio continues to expand and improve. While analog systems aren’t going anywhere, we’re experiencing a steady shift towards replacing them with PoE switches and IP audio devices. Given that nearly every business has some sort of network infrastructure in place, it makes sense to leverage their existing infrastructure versus running a separate one for audio. This saves resources and increases flexibility, scalability, and reliability. Network-based audio allows for remote programming, health monitoring and easy integration with building management systems, which is critical for security and mass communications. Two other important points to keep in mind are sustainability and cybersecurity. For instance, in distributed audio setups, a simple PoE switch and IP speakers can replace bulky equipment racks. When incorporating network devices, ensure they have the appropriate cybersecurity certifications, like FIPS 140. Notably, the next generation of industry professionals—whether system integrators, end users, or consultants—are comfortable with and expect network-based audio with cybersecurity features.