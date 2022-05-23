Shure's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Kevin Smith, Senior Director of Sales, Integrated Systems at Shure

As hybrid work cements itself as the new global norm, we are committed to ensuring that organizations have the right AV collaboration tools to remain productive. These tools must aid in creating an environment where everyone feels involved, conversations are natural and effortless, and teams can more effectively actualize their goals.

"As hybrid work cements itself as the new global norm, we are committed to ensuring that organizations have the right AV collaboration tools to remain productive." —Kevin Smith, Senior Director of Sales, Integrated Systems at Shure

We introduced the Microflex Advance MXA920 ceiling array microphone to address this need for high-quality AV conferencing solutions, and maintained a keen focus on enhancing meeting equity, streamlining deployment, and reducing setup time for integrators and installers. The MXA920 features next-generation array architecture with enhanced directional pickup that allows for cleaner audio, meaning you hear the voice of the person on the other end and less background noise.

Audio quality is what makes collaboration in a hybrid setting possible. Poor audio quality from either remote or in-person participants in a meeting can quickly lead to fatigue from listeners. Corporate, government, and educational environments, many of which rely on quality video and audio to ensure a productive hybrid work or learning space, will continue to benefit from tools and platforms that ensure a flawless collaborative audio experience, improving the productivity and wellbeing of everyone involved.

InfoComm Booth: W2003

