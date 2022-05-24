Logitech's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Jason Whitcomb, Global Events Manager for Logitech Video Collaboration

After a two-year break, many of us will be back in person to experience the best the AV industry has to offer! The Logitech team can’t wait to show you the innovations we’ve been working on to make hybrid work easier and more equitable.

There’s a lot to take in, especially in Las Vegas, so we’ve highlighted the top five must-see Logitech destinations at InfoComm to help you plan your visit.



1: Everyone’s on board with Logitech Scribe Logitech Scribe is our AI-powered camera that lets you broadcast whiteboard content into Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms video meetings with outstanding clarity. Logitech Scribe has taken home an iF Design Award, Red Dot 2022 (outstanding product design) award, and recently in Barcelona won ISE’s (Integrated Systems Europe) Best of Show by Installation! But don’t take our word for it–come see for yourself how the built-in AI delivers a transparency effect, allowing participants to see “through” the presenter.



2. A crowd favorite: Logi Dock Logi Dock has been called many things: a WFH superhero, the ultimate WFH station, and brilliant WFH enabler are just a few. What will you call it? Check out our all-in-one docking station with meeting controls and speakerphone that simplifies home office setup, reduces desk clutter, and helps remote workers feel more productive. Logi Dock is certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Voice, Zoom, and Tencent meetings, so you can deploy it to your remote and hybrid workforce with confidence. Come test it out before the exhibit hall closes and Logi Dock has left the building!

3. The New Logic of Work At InfoComm, demoing products is only part of the fun. Attendees have opportunities to hear insights from thought leaders about how to push the AV industry forward. One such opportunity is the New Logic of Work session. Logitech’s Eric Spadafora and Tishman Speyer’s Mike Caracciolo will discuss how to make it easier for IT managers and employees to navigate some of the challenges–including meeting equity–involved with hybrid work.

"Networking is one of the most fulfilling activities at InfoComm, and we hope you’ll drop in to network with us." — Jason Whitcomb, Global Events Manager for Logitech Video Collaboration

4. Technology trends in learning spaces With the second full school year under pandemic protocols just concluding, hear what’s ahead for how AV supports higher education. This panel discussion, with Logitech’s Education Innovation and Marketing Manager Madeleine Mortimore and a group of experts in instructional innovation and emerging technology, is the place to be for attendees interested in education tech trend forecasts. Whether it’s hybrid learning solutions or what we call “Classroom of the Now,” this is a unique opportunity to learn about tech trends in higher education.

5. People! Who will you run into at InfoComm? Definitely your colleagues throughout the AV industry! Perhaps you’ll meet a LinkedIn connection who you’ve previously only met virtually, or a business contact you’ve only seen over Zooms and Teams boxes in video meetings. Networking is one of the most fulfilling activities at InfoComm, and we hope you’ll drop in to network with us.

InfoComm Booth: W2035

