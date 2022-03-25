Just Add Power Roadmap 2022

As part of our ongoing AVT Thought Leaders Series, we asked Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power, to provide a rare insider's perspective into the company's roadmap for 2022.

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power

Just Add Power celebrates its 30th anniversary in AV this year. Our company was founded on the philosophy of delivering distribution solutions with infinite scalability, which remains unchanged and continues to guide our product roadmap for the future. As we witness AV technology become more pervasive in our daily lives, as well as the strengthening of the network both where we work and live, we’re focused on bringing even more capabilities to our AV over IP portfolio—distribution solutions we’ve been developing for over 12 years. 

"We design products for maximum usability and ROI that will last for decades." — Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power

Last year, we released our MaxColor 4K60 Series, featuring Dolby Vision with full HDR 10 plus over an existing network. This year, customers can expect to see additional features to that product. At the same time, we are still invested in ensuring that legacy installs are well supported with new features and firmware updates. Whether a customer is using a Just Add Power solution from 10 years ago or one that was released yesterday, they all can be bridged together—using the same switch, drivers, and cabling—into one cohesive system. We design products for maximum usability and ROI that will last for decades. In 2022, we plan to continue the legacy of quality and innovation that we were built upon.

