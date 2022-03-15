Barco Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Lieven Bertier, Segment Marketing Director Workplace at Barco

Hybrid will shine a light on employee needs.

One positive that has come out of these difficult times is that employees feel more empowered to dictate their own ways of working. Workplace technology is no longer just a functional part of the day, but a key component of employee satisfaction.

As employee needs continue to evolve, collaboration technology likewise must evolve to support them. A recent Barco ClickShare survey found that 71 percent of employees struggle with hybrid meeting technology, indicating an opportunity for technology innovators and business leaders to apply enhancements that make their lives easier.

"Workplace technology is no longer just a functional part of the day, but a key component of employee satisfaction." — Lieven Bertier, Segment Marketing Director Workplace at Barco

Remember the “old age” process of setting up for and launching a multi-location meeting? Between securing a dedicated room, navigating cords and clutter, and ensuring clear visibility and audio among all participants, meeting organizers often found their conversations starting late and among a frustrated audience.

During the pandemic, remote workers enjoyed the ability to join a meeting from their laptop in a few simple clicks. Even as they return to the office, workers will not want to go back to the obsolete and complex legacy routine. As a result, we expect more businesses to invest in workplace collaboration technology that synchronizes workers’ laptops with meeting room components and allows immediate connectivity and start up as participants walk in.

And that’s exactly where our vision on workplace collaboration kicks in: inspire, connect and engage people in your workplace. The ClickShare experience is all about providing a simple, one-click, agnostic solution to wireless conferencing. Employees run the meeting from their laptop—powered by cameras, microphones, and meeting room peripherals for the best possible hybrid experience. Great things happen when people click!

