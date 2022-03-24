Logitech Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Scott Wharton, Vice President and GM of Video Collaboration at Logitech

In 2022’s “hybrid is here to stay” ecosystem, meeting inequality—what occurs when remote employees have less inclusive meeting experiences than their in-office colleagues—is becoming a more urgent problem. Meeting inequality is a growing problem that threatens worker productivity and satisfaction. Making meetings more equitable is not only a social good; it’s an imperative for all organizations in order to remain competitive in a fierce and rapidly changing marketplace.

"This year, we’ll continue to innovate hardware, software, and services that make it easier for IT managers and employees to navigate hybrid work." — Scott Wharton, Vice President and GM of Video Collaboration at Logitech

Logitech is tackling this challenge with AI-driven tech built for video-first enterprises. Software features like RightSight 2’s Speaker View auto-frames the active speaker while simultaneously presenting a view of the entire meeting room.

This year, we’ll continue to innovate hardware, software, and services that make it easier for IT managers and employees to navigate hybrid work. Many have been working from home for nearly two years, and the unpredictable nature of return-to-office plans generates huge implications for IT teams responsible for deploying and managing meeting room infrastructure.

Two years ago, IT teams heroically scrambled to keep everyone connected. And it worked! But we’re past that now. The new mission is to think bigger, with larger-scale collaboration solutions for a mix of off-site, in-office, and hybrid workers—solutions that take into account how systems, tools, and infrastructure work together—that factor in the quality of the hybrid work experience.

Our 2022 roadmap will bring advanced technology that not only helps remote and in-office workers collaborate easily, but reduces headaches for IT. Logi Dock, for example, declutters the desktop; makes joining meetings easy; and can be managed through Sync, our cloud-based device management platform.

Ultimately, the goal is more immersive meetings for end users, and fewer logistical frustrations for IT. And none of our upcoming solutions require you to be a tech geek or Hollywood director to bring these innovations to life.

