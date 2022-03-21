Black Box Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Eric Farkas, Product Manager, AV at Black Box

AV is becoming more pervasive, and as it does, the number and location of endpoints has risen dramatically. This trend identifies several deficiencies with the traditional matrix switch and the distribution of AV signals. Traditional matrix switches have a fixed number of inputs and outputs defined by the manufacturer. Some manufacturers build in methods to daisy chain switches together to overcome this, but this daisy chain involves the loss of ports and is restricted to switches of similar size produced by the same manufacturer.

"It won’t be long until all the devices on your network will act as a source or display for AV over IT." — Eric Farkas, Product Manager, AV at Black Box

AV over IT uses Ethernet switches and control applications to do this work instead. This allows inputs and outputs to be added individually or in small groups and these endpoints can even be from different manufacturers. The traditional matrix switch has similar limitations when it comes to signal distribution and scaling. Some switches have built in distribution technologies for the outputs that require either a proprietary end point, cabling, or both. AV over IT uses standard Ethernet protocols and cabling. This means that if your network reaches your displays, they can be leveraged as part of your AV over IT network even if this is not their primary purpose. Many of the AV over IT endpoints can take advantage of power over Ethernet (PoE) which further reduces installation costs. The cost of maintenance and risk of component obsolescence is also reduced as many AV over IT systems are manufacturer agnostic—both from and endpoint and switch perspective. AV over IT technology is already finding its way into displays, projectors, PCs, set top boxes, and other devices. It won’t be long until all the devices on your network will act as a source or display for AV over IT.

