Poly Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Chris Thorson, Senior Director, Global Solutions Marketing at Poly

Work is no longer a place; it’s what you do and how you do it. Right now, we are thinking about the future, and more specifically, what the future of the office will look like. Whether in the office, remote, or a little of both, flexible work is now the way we work. We are focusing on the people, policies, tech gear, and office use plans that turn our employees into hybrid heroes and provide an example for our customers.

"By connecting our own people, spaces, and technology to help our employees excel in this new normal and are actively planning for the day when those of us who want to return to the office will be able to do so in a safe, secure, and productive way." — Chris Thorson, Senior Director, Global Solutions Marketing at Poly

Poly practices what we preach by connecting our own people, spaces, and technology to help our employees excel in this new normal and are actively planning for the day when those of us who want to return to the office will be able to do so in a safe, secure, and productive way. This includes taking care of our people by updating HR policies to drive innovation, collaboration, and culture. As we re-imagine our global office footprint, re-design open office spaces, equip meeting rooms with the latest gear, and match the right audio and video equipment to the right workspaces—we are seeking to create a seamless collaboration experience and ensure a consistently excellent video conferencing experience for employees wherever they are. Said another way, Poly will continue to build technology that seamlessly connects employees no matter where they work, and then politely step out of the way. It means cameras will auto track meeting participants; virtual sound barriers will keep out unwanted distractions; and simplified scheduling will eliminate frustration, as well as facilitate connections to any and all platforms of your choice.

We offer solutions for hybrid, remote, on-site, and on-the-go workers—whether they’re in a home office, conference room, huddle space, or customer service center.

