Optoma Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, EMEA and Americas at Optoma

During the pandemic, we witnessed a massive shift towards products and solutions that support remote work and learning as many businesses and schools transitioned to remote, and now hybrid, settings. As such, we adapted both creatively and swiftly to best serve our customers during the past two years. At Optoma, we partnered with Vizetto, Inc. to offer its Reactiv SUITE solutions on our Creative Touch 5-Series interactive flat panels, allowing our customers to transform remote meetings into powerful storytelling moments through a unique set of solutions that enhance remote engagement.

"We adapted both creatively and swiftly to best serve our customers during the past two years." — Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, EMEA and Americas at Optoma

As a result of the collaborative hybrid learning environment, interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) are anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.6 percent CAGR over five years, according to FutureSource. As solution providers, it’s important to embrace these fundamental shifts in the corporate and education sectors to refine our product strategies moving forward. At the upcoming ISE show, we will be showcasing new collaborative features and tools, as well software solutions to support flexible working, education environments, and overall operational efficiency.

