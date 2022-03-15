Optoma Roadmap 2022

By ( ) published

As part of our ongoing AVT Thought Leaders Series, we asked Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, EMEA and Americas at Optoma, to provide a rare insider's perspective into the company's roadmap for 2022.

Optoma
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, EMEA and Americas at Optoma

During the pandemic, we witnessed a massive shift towards products and solutions that support remote work and learning as many businesses and schools transitioned to remote, and now hybrid, settings. As such, we adapted both creatively and swiftly to best serve our customers during the past two years. At Optoma, we partnered with Vizetto, Inc. to offer its Reactiv SUITE solutions on our Creative Touch 5-Series interactive flat panels, allowing our customers to transform remote meetings into powerful storytelling moments through a unique set of solutions that enhance remote engagement. 

"We adapted both creatively and swiftly to best serve our customers during the past two years." — Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, EMEA and Americas at Optoma

As a result of the collaborative hybrid learning environment, interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) are anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.6 percent CAGR over five years, according to FutureSource. As solution providers, it’s important to embrace these fundamental shifts in the corporate and education sectors to refine our product strategies moving forward. At the upcoming ISE show, we will be showcasing new collaborative features and tools, as well software solutions to support flexible working, education environments, and overall operational efficiency. 

AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> Absen Roadmap 2022

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022

>> C2G Roadmap 2022

>> Chief Roadmap 2022

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022

>> QSC Roadmap 2022

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

>> Shure Roadmap 2022

>> Sony Roadmap 2022

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022

More 2022 Roadmaps to come!

More Thought Leaders Series Articles

>> 22Miles Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> ClearOne on Conferencing Audio

>> Legrand|AV on Conferencing Audio

>> Listen Technologies Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Poly Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> SurgeX Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> VuWall Product Roadmap – Re: Pandemic

>> Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.