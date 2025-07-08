AV/IT Team, Class of 2025: University of the Arts London’s Creative Computing Institute

AV/IT TEAM:

Tom Lynch (left), Institute technical manager; Tom Webster, Computer and Data Science technical coordinator

(Image credit: University of the Arts London’s Creative Computing Institute)

GOALS: The University of the Arts London’s (UAL) Creative Computing Institute (CCI) in the United Kingdom offers innovative new courses, research opportunities, and a public platform to explore computer science and creative practice.

UAL sought to implement an assistive listening solution to support students and ensure accessibility in teaching spaces. When a specific request arose, they utilized Ampetronic and Listen Technologies’ diverse portfolio to help evaluate multiple technologies, including Auracast, audio over Wi-Fi, infrared, and induction loop.

CHALLENGES: The most significant challenge for this project was finding a system with exceptional audio quality, minimal impact on users, easy installation, and future-proof potential to operate without dedicated receivers.

Early impressions confirmed Auri as an exceptional solution for students who are deaf or hard of hearing, with additional benefits for neurodiverse individuals. (Image credit: University of the Arts London’s Creative Computing Institute)

EQUIPMENT SNAPSHOT Auri: Auri-TX2N-D transmitters (3); Auri-D4 docking stations (2);

Auri-RX1 receivers (4)

FINAL INSTALL/USER BENEFITS: After rigorous testing, Auri was selected as the best option due to its superior audio quality, ease of installation, and flexibility. The University installed three Auri-TX2N-D transmitters, two Auri-D4 docking stations, and four Auri-RX1 receivers across two 96-person classrooms and one 48-person classroom.

Using Auracast (Bluetooth LE Audio), Auri provided high-quality, stereo, low-latency audio directly to headphones and assistive listening devices. The system not only met immediate accessibility needs but also offered future potential for when Auracast-compatible receivers become available.

“At Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, our mission has always been to drive innovation in assistive listening and ensure equal access to audio for all,” Chris Dale, Ampetronic’s UK general manager, said. “We’re proud that Auri has been selected by the University of the Arts London, demonstrating the real-world impact of Auracast technology in education. This installation highlights the potential of Auri to deliver high-quality, accessible audio with ease, setting a new standard for inclusive learning environments.”

