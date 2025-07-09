AV/IT Team, Class of 2025: Rochester Institute of Technology

AV/IT TEAM:

John Schrenker, manager of Learning Space and Classroom Technology

GOALS: The Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) was founded in 1829 in Rochester, New York, and is known for its multi-disciplinary blend of technology, arts, and design. The latest development on campus is the Student Hall for Exploration and Development (SHED), which takes audience-centered design to new heights and covers more than 120,000 square feet of new construction.

RIT aimed to create an inclusive and technologically advanced space within its new SHED building. Integrator Kinly previously worked alongside RIT, which led to confidence in the team for the design and integration of the project. Kinly knew Crestron DM NVX AV-over-IP technology would be the right fit, as it is already incorporated into the school and AV system.

CHALLENGES: The primary challenge was creating a space that could accommodate the diverse needs of all students. The space needed to blend seamlessly with the rest of the college to maintain consistency and remain easy to use for students and instructors.

“We want to create a seamless learning environment for our students with an environment that supports the different modalities of our staff,” John Schrenker, manager of Learning Space and Classroom Technology at RIT, said. “Faculty have the flexibility to lecture in place or use active learning groups and displays around the room for a more collaborative approach.”

EQUIPMENT SNAPSHOT Crestron DM NVX AV over IP, Crestron Flex for Zoom software, Crestron XiO Cloud, Shure microphones

FINAL INSTALL/USER BENEFITS: RIT’s SHED allows students to explore multiple interests and consider what is possible when combining those interests. It houses maker spaces, team spaces, dance studios, rehearsal rooms, 27 new classrooms, an ASL and Deaf Studies Community Center, and a performing arts theater. Transforming the center of campus, the building spotlights students and faculty while empowering them to think laterally, be creative, and apply what they have learned in the classroom, while catering to students with accessibility requirements.

Crestron DM NVX AV over IP was introduced in a previous project and has become the standard. The implementation was done to future-proof its multicast environments and allow multicast streams to be broadcast campus-wide in future applications and projects.

“AV-over-IP is extremely flexible and allows us to adapt our spaces as needs evolve, Schrenker said. “For example, if we have a room that suddenly requires a second display around the room, DM NVX allows us to very easily add that additional input to the system.”

The atrium has a 23-foot-tall and 20-foot-wide video wall connected to the Crestron DM NVX technology systems. This wall displays advertisements and messages or streams live events. Most of the large classrooms and lecture halls are based on multiple presentation systems with seven laser projectors recessed from the ceiling.

Crestron Flex for Zoom software is available in every classroom for video conferencing, along with DM NVX technology for dynamic content sharing throughout the facility. Shure microphones are on all the tables, as well as handheld microphones for larger lectures. The smaller classrooms have LED display technology that leverages DM NVX technology for content sharing and distribution. Crestron scheduling panels are outside of each classroom to show whether or not the room is occupied.

Maker spaces also utilize DM NVX technology and laser projection, allowing engineering students to collaborate on projects internally and throughout campus. The multi-disciplinary robotics club, aero design, and electric vehicle teams all use these spaces to continue innovation and classwork.

The dance studio incorporates DM NVX technology, transforming the background of the dancers to fit each routine’s theme. The music room has a fully integrated laser projection and an LED display. Crestron touch screens, such as projection screens, lighting, and audio, are incorporated in large spaces and classrooms to control the environment. RIT also utilizes Crestron XiO Cloud technology operations management platform for device management and remote monitoring.

The SHED purposely synergizes technology, art, and design under one roof. With flexible spaces that foster and stimulate creativity, collaboration, and discovery, the building is designed to uniquely serve every student and support their ambitions.

