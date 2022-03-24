Planar Roadmap 2022

As part of our ongoing AVT Thought Leaders Series, we asked Adam Schmidt, Executive Vice President at Planar, to provide a rare insider's perspective into the company's roadmap for 2022.

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Adam Schmidt, Executive Vice President at Planar

In 2022, we’ll carry forward our commitment to providing unmatched services and best-in-class visualization products that are on the cutting edge of technology. From industry-leading pixel pitches and MicroLED technology to state-of-the-art solutions that power virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR) applications, we’ll continue our focus on helping customers elevate viewing experiences in markets as diverse as film, broadcast, command and control, education, corporate, and more.

"MicroLED technology is still developing, but we’re already seeing tremendous demand from customers." — Adam Schmidt, Executive Vice President at Planar

MicroLED technology is still developing, but we’re already seeing tremendous demand from customers. The premium Planar DirectLight Ultra Series delivers always-on, high-resolution display experiences for unmatched visual performance. Exciting advancements are around the corner and we’re looking forward to experiencing these with our customers.

VP and XR applications are also demonstrating enormous potential for creating lifelike content as well as reaching large audiences remotely or even transporting them to new worlds. In 2022, Planar will continue working with industry-leading partners in VP to further educate the industry on this complicated technology. This ongoing collaboration will also allow us to refine our product offerings to support customers’ VP and XR needs as the trend evolves, including the cutting-edge Planar CarbonLight VX Series.

As with the last few years, we’ll be embracing creativity and flexibility to execute day-to-day operations—adapting to new ways of business and supporting customers’ varying needs. With headquarters and manufacturing in Oregon and many regionally-located, professional product experts located across the United States and Canada, Planar is well-positioned to provide top-shelf services as well as design and deploy the most complex installations. We’re also working to make emerging technologies more accessible to assist customers who need to pivot or are looking to modernize. In addition, we’ll maintain our position as an industry leader who simplifies video wall deployment and maintenance to help reduce time and complexity for users.

