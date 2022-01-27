QSC Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Jatan Shah, President, and Chief Operating Officer, QSC

The overall technology philosophy for QSC over the last 15-plus years has been rooted in driving innovation through our software-based, cloud-enabled audio, video, and control platform—Q-SYS. Rather than sticking with a development path of bespoke, standalone hardware products, QSC broke free from this paradigm long ago and set a course towards a platform strategy for Q-SYS that would have the ability to evolve with customers’ ever-changing needs.

In the coming year, you can expect QSC to adopt additional mainstream technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and more. — Jatan Shah, QSC

That philosophy will continue to manifest itself in our company’s 2022 roadmap in a significant way as we introduce 20-plus Q-SYS hardware endpoints (including new category entries for QSC) and software, featuring licenses that aim to unleash the power of the Q-SYS OS to serve more specific applications and markets.

In the coming year, you can expect QSC to adopt additional mainstream technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and more. This is coupled with our continued commitment to enabling remote monitoring and management for AV installations.

You will see continued growth of our greater Q-SYS ecosystem through new partnerships with UC platform leaders, technology manufacturers, and software developers to ensure Q-SYS remains the connective tissue that binds all parts of your installation.

In terms of the disruptions caused by the global supply chain crisis, rest assured that QSC has worked tirelessly to redesign products with reliably sourced components, all without compromising performance and quality. During this process, we’ve greatly increased transparency with our OEMs, consultants, and integrators and hope that the whole AV industry can benefit from this strengthening of communications.

Ultimately, tomorrow’s dominant players will be the ones that embrace technology and market innovation that serves the needs of end users, and QSC intends to lead that charge. I’ll be sharing some of these exciting announcements at our upcoming QSC Activate event this February. Hope to see you there!