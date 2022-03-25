ViewSonic Roadmap 2022

As part of our ongoing AVT Thought Leaders Series, we asked Kenneth Mau, Product and Channel Marketing Director at ViewSonic, to provide a rare insider's perspective into the company's roadmap for 2022.

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Kenneth Mau, Product and Channel Marketing Director at ViewSonic

Businesses are changing as the pandemic evolves. Transitioning work and school from remote to hybrid environments, we’re learning to blend the virtual, remote, and physical. The hybrid model continues to be fluid, and Gartner’s latest research shows that by the end of 2023, 40 percent of organizations will move to blending virtual and physical experiences. 

The one thing we’ve learned as a manufacturer is that a fixed plan or strategy is no longer an option, and the products we develop need to accommodate the fluidity of the hybrid environment. What does this mean for manufacturer and solution providers? It means products need to meet the demands of hybrid models. Connecting remote and in-office team members to a more flexible, adaptable approach is key.

"ViewSonic will continue to design and bring in products that evolve with the technologies and devices in our lives, while the world remains predictably unpredictable." — Kenneth Mau, Product and Channel Marketing Director at ViewSonic

The workplace of the future will rely on fluid office designs, seamless connectivity, interactive tools, and collaborative technology. For education, schools will need to facilitate students’ engagement with teachers and classmates both in-person and remotely. 

Manufacturers such as ViewSonic have developed products that fit with anywhere operations, especially in the last couple of years. To consistently support our AV partners with these changes, our ongoing essential technologies in 2022 include large-format, interactive, and commercial displays, as well as docking and portable monitors.

To connect easily from home to office, portable monitors have become prevalent in our monitor portfolio. These can be used as convenient and lightweight second screens where the end-user can connect these monitors to laptops and share a screen from a distance. Other portable devices include portable or PICO projectors. Users can share content with a larger audience while holding on to their own presentation device.

ViewSonic will continue to design and bring in products that evolve with the technologies and devices in our lives, while the world remains predictably unpredictable. 

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.