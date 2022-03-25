ViewSonic Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Kenneth Mau, Product and Channel Marketing Director at ViewSonic

Businesses are changing as the pandemic evolves. Transitioning work and school from remote to hybrid environments, we’re learning to blend the virtual, remote, and physical. The hybrid model continues to be fluid, and Gartner’s latest research shows that by the end of 2023, 40 percent of organizations will move to blending virtual and physical experiences.

The one thing we’ve learned as a manufacturer is that a fixed plan or strategy is no longer an option, and the products we develop need to accommodate the fluidity of the hybrid environment. What does this mean for manufacturer and solution providers? It means products need to meet the demands of hybrid models. Connecting remote and in-office team members to a more flexible, adaptable approach is key.

"ViewSonic will continue to design and bring in products that evolve with the technologies and devices in our lives, while the world remains predictably unpredictable." — Kenneth Mau, Product and Channel Marketing Director at ViewSonic

The workplace of the future will rely on fluid office designs, seamless connectivity, interactive tools, and collaborative technology. For education, schools will need to facilitate students’ engagement with teachers and classmates both in-person and remotely.

Manufacturers such as ViewSonic have developed products that fit with anywhere operations, especially in the last couple of years. To consistently support our AV partners with these changes, our ongoing essential technologies in 2022 include large-format, interactive, and commercial displays, as well as docking and portable monitors.

To connect easily from home to office, portable monitors have become prevalent in our monitor portfolio. These can be used as convenient and lightweight second screens where the end-user can connect these monitors to laptops and share a screen from a distance. Other portable devices include portable or PICO projectors. Users can share content with a larger audience while holding on to their own presentation device.

ViewSonic will continue to design and bring in products that evolve with the technologies and devices in our lives, while the world remains predictably unpredictable.

