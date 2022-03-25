Daktronics Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Adam Gilliland, Product Manager at Daktronics

The workplace and education spaces are both evolving in a way that heavily includes audiovisual technology. Much like in public spaces, these areas are shifting strategies in many different ways. One option is to accommodate people staying at home. But the other more interesting and exciting way is to create environments that bring people back in full-time or part-time capacities. The latter hybrid option offers middle ground between the two and is where we’re seeing more focus. Reimagining the workplace in an area that adds to the experience of being away from the home and interacting with peers involves LED technology. Video displays in this capacity make the building more luxurious and attractive to experience in person.

"As LED has become more and more cost accessible, direct-view LED video walls are a solution many venues, companies, and educational institutions are looking to in order to achieve their new hybrid experiences." — Adam Gilliland, Product Manager at Daktronics

As LED has become more and more cost accessible, direct-view LED video walls are a solution many venues, companies, and educational institutions are looking to in order to achieve their new hybrid experiences. These solutions provide both a versatile video screen viewing experience as well as performance advantages over older generations of digital technology in terms of longevity and image quality.

In comparison to other technologies such as LCD and projection, LED displays provide an advantage when combating ambient light in these spaces. LED technology also has an advantage over the stacking and bezels of other technology, where important information can be lost in the seams. Size constraints are also removed when going with LED displays in these spaces. They can be customized to fit the spaces and rooms within a building instead of the displays being constrained to a certain size and the building having to accept it. This is what makes LED technology more attractive, and this is also why we’re seeing workplaces and education spaces adopt these solutions.

