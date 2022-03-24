Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: Art Walker, CEO at Auton Motorized Systems

In all areas of work and life we’re seeing the acceleration of AV. The upside to this is that users are so acclimated to seeing AV, it’s created a desensitization to screens and other gear that formerly defined the high-tech experience. This has contributed to motorized lifts becoming a must-have installation standard and being incorporated in projects far beyond the scope of a traditional TV lift application. Customer confidence in dependable motorized lift technology has grown as well. As a result, the buying cycle is much shorter while the deployment of these solutions is happening not in one but multiple rooms and environments within an organization.

"Auton has a long history of working with technology professionals—helping them to define and realize the audio and video vision their customers want." — Art Walker, CEO at Auton Motorized Systems

Our roadmap for 2022 aligns with these trends. Auton has a long history of working with technology professionals—helping them to define and realize the audio and video vision their customers want. This allows integrators to not only achieve immersion but also substantially improve revenue. In conference rooms, we can conceal a screen or video camera, which helps secure system investments and adds a preventive layer for webcam hacking when not in use.

Auton is also devoted to customizing state-of-the-art solutions that help AV professionals inconspicuously store equipment so as not to overwhelm the room with tech gear. Technology is powerful, but often it doesn’t meet the aesthetic standards of architects and interior designers. The bonus of achieving a pristine space is creating a remarkable user experience, and delivering tailored options when the objective isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach.

As always, we’re focused on providing tech professionals with the robust customer support and rapport that helps them define their project goals and ensures fluid communication between all stakeholders—builders, designers, and technology professionals. This goes hand in hand with developing the right solution and crafting the next level of immersive AV experiences.

