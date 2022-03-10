Sennheiser Roadmap 2022

AVT Question: With some trade shows having been canceled or scaled back and limited in-person meetings, it has been a challenge for technology managers to learn about a company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap for the coming year. Would you share what you can about your 2022 company roadmap? [January 2022]

Thought Leader: David Missall, Insights Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser

In 2022, we will see the hybrid model of work and education continue to transform. In the last two years, the AV and IT industries came together to enable remote collaboration unlike ever before, and we will continue seeing this space innovate with new ecosystem-driven solutions. We will see industry players across the hardware and cloud-based software spaces come together through integrations that make audio and video conferencing more seamless than ever. This increase in interoperability and efficiency comes as AV and IT professionals must toggle between in-person, hybrid, and remote environments on a dime.

The industry needs to enact a shift so that architects consider acoustic design early on and seek input from AV consultants so that function and design can coincide. — David Missall, Insights Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser

We will also see new and existing solutions issue updates that minimize the manual setup and configurations of hybrid environments via automation. Whether that is preprogrammed room analysis, biometrically activated presets, or automated exclusion zones—meeting technology is continuing to get smarter.

Far too often, we see AV neglected in the architectural design process. The industry needs to enact a shift so that architects consider acoustic design early on and seek input from AV consultants so that function and design can coincide. Architects and end users must begin to consider how a meeting space lends itself to hybrid and virtual collaboration acoustically. Neither hybrid nor remote collaboration are going away anytime soon, so making sure that a space is conducive to them is imperative from the get-go.

