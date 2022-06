Jupiter's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Justin Shong, Vice President Sales and Marketing, and GM Jupiter (opens in new tab)

The AV industry pros are poised to return to InfoComm in Las Vegas, and Jupiter is ready to receive them! Designers and system integrators should plan to meet to connect with our sales team and engage with our products. As pioneers of the future of visual experience, with ultra-wide 21:9 displays and mission-critical collaboration solutions, our goal is to introduce revolutionary displays to the marketplace.

"As pioneers of the future of visual experience, with ultra-wide 21:9 displays and mission-critical collaboration solutions, our goal is to introduce revolutionary displays to the marketplace." —Justin Shong, Vice President Sales and Marketing, and GM Jupiter

With that said, we’ll have our Pana series on display, including the newest model, the Pana 34. We debuted this tech-forward model at ISE and received some terrific feedback from our global partners. With so many working from home and needing to collaborate more dynamically, the Pana 34’s built-in features make work and interactions seamless, regardless of the platform. Pana 34 offers enhanced desktop productivity, meetings with richer features, and a more natural viewing experience that is panoramic, ergonomic, accessible, and truly immersive.

Recognized as the innovation leader in collaborative visualization experiences, Jupiter’s breakthroughs and product innovations have shaped the industry. Strategic partners also play a large role with Jupiter’s innovations. These partnerships enhance our displays and make for better collaborations and visual experiences. Expect to see software from Alleo and Valarea, and other products from Jabra, Mid-Atlantic, and Chief to support our displays. We look forward to hosting you in our booth. Please stop by the North Hall and see all we have to offer.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N2345

