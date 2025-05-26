InfoComm Product Watch: 5 Booths You Should Check Out in Orlando

Are you ready for InfoComm 2025? We are, and are bringing you all the preshow product news, exhibitor insights, and can't-miss panels and discussions to attend. Whether you can make it to Orlando or will be following from afar, we have you covered with these must-see new products.

[New Products and InfoComm Insights]

Today, check out AtlasIED, MultiDyne, Stage Precision, QuickLink, and YES TECH.

AtlasIED Highlights New Range from the Atlas+Fyne IsoFlare FS Series

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Visitors to booth 5861 will see a new range from the Atlas+Fyne IsoFlare FS Series of premium surface-mount loudspeakers, additions to the Atmosphere Audio Control System, the CLA Series of Power Share amplifiers, and more.

The Atlas+Fyne FS surface mount loudspeakers deliver enhanced audio with harmonic alignment between high and low frequencies. Its IsoFlare driver ensures consistent sound, while the 60W transformer features adjustable wattage. Made from durable ABS and aluminum, it comes in 4, 6, and 8-inch sizes and is available in black and white finishes. The beauty of the entire Atlas+Fyne series (comprising FC in-ceiling and FS surface mount options) lies in its harmonious vocal consistency, which allows for a high-quality, immersive sound experience. This is true even when using different Atlas+Fyne loudspeakers positioned at varying heights and locations throughout a venue. Since both the Atlas+Fyne FC and FS utilize the same premium IsoFlare drivers, there is no difference in performance between the ceiling-mounted and surface-mounted loudspeakers.

Joining the Atmosphere family is the C-T4 series wall controller, which features a 4.3-inch programmable touchscreen, a capacitive touch volume slider, programmable action buttons, and a built-in PIR motion sensor. With seamless plug-and-play integration into the Atmosphere ecosystem, the controllers allow for effortless configuration of zones, sources, recalling actions, and more. These features enhance the Atmosphere system’s flexibility and user-friendliness in settings ranging from hospitality venues to corporate offices.

MultiDyne to Brings High-Bandwidth Transport Expertise for Fiber and IP

(Image credit: MultiDyne)

MultiDyne Video and Fiber Optic Systems will showcase new product design innovations that address the growing need for converged broadcast and AV solutions that work across disparate wide-bandwidth networks. At Booth 5665, MultiDyne will demonstrate the power of 12G-SDI transport and 10G extension across five core product families that have gained traction in the evolving Enterprise Broadcast AV market.

InfoComm marks the North American debut of 10G Ethernet capability in MultiDyne’s VersaBrix fiber transport series, FiberSaver wavelength-shifting multiplexers, SilverBack fiber camera adapters, NanoBrix miniature converters, and VF-9000 fiber optic transport system—all of which added 12G-SDI support over the past five years. Bringing 12G-SDI and 10GbE support together offers exception value for customers that require the high-resolution, single-cable throughput of 12G-SDI; and the capacity to transmit that high-quality video over 10GbE networks with very low latency.

Specifically, MultiDyne’s latest updates allow integrators, mobile production companies and campus technology teams to extend 10GbE copper LAN connections over greater distances by placing them onto fiber. One example is the NanoBrix NB2-10G-TRX, which provides a cost-effective miniature solution to extend 10GbE Ethernet signals over one fiber optic cable. MultiDyne is in the early stage of bringing a new generation of NanoBrix audio and video converters to market with 12G-SDI and 10GbE support, the first of which will debut at InfoComm.

Stage Precision to Showcase SP Grid

Stage Precision is set to showcase SP Grid marking the next evolution of their technology. Designed to enhance how professionals create, manage, and deploy digital experiences, SP Grid transitions Stage Precision’s core offering from a standalone software product to a comprehensive development, data management, control, and integration platform. Stage Precision will be highlighting these capabilities, alongside two new hardware products, Grid Engine and Grid Touch.

Now in an open Beta phase, SP Grid is a no-code or low-code platform aimed at simplifying the deployment of complex digital environments, enabling users of all skill levels to access cutting-edge tools to build AVLM projects of all complexities and sizes. From small-scale setups using just LiDAR sensors and touch tablets to comprehensive full building system control, SP Grid scales to fit any project. The platform enables system integrators, designers and developers to develop tailored solutions for spaces, studios and events.

SP Grid provides a versatile and creative platform to streamline project creation and deployment through its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, allowing users to quickly visualize system interconnections, calibrate devices and establish workflow automation with unprecedented ease. A key feature includes the ability to design custom user interfaces, whilst a future expansion will bring seamless import options from UI design tools, making it an attractive alternative to legacy AV control systems.

QuickLink’s Latest Variations of StudioPro Solution Make InfoComm Debut

(Image credit: QuickLink)

QuickLink will present two new models of its QuickLink StudioPro video production platform, StudioPro-NDI and StudioPro-3, nooth 4643. QuickLink StudioPro is ideal for a wide range of production applications from live events to various AV scenarios including houses of worship, education, corporate, and government environments.

The 4K video production platform, QuickLink StudioPro delivers a true-to-life ultra-low latency production experience without the complexity of legacy systems. To complement its existing 12G-SDI and ST 2110 models, the StudioPro product line is now available with 3G-SDI and NDI models, fitting a range of different workflows and applications.

The new StudioPro-3 fills a need in the marketplace for an HD-version of QuickLink’s video production platform while the new StudioPro-NDI offers 10GB and 2.5GB Ethernet Interfaces. Both new variations feature a host of new features such as incorporated Reliable Rugged Chassis (RRC™) technology and built-in NewBlue Captivate graphics. Additionally, these latest enhancements were designed with the evolution of Mix/Effects (M/Es) methodology in mind and now offer complete flexibility, streamlining the creative process and resolving many of the limitations of M/Es.

YES TECH to Unveil Mega Series

(Image credit: YES TECH)

YES TECH will showcase its Mega Series at booth 1114. This cabinet allows for the swift and effortless construction of colossal LED walls, utilizing 250*500mm modules within a 500*1000mm cabinet, ensuring a seamless visual experience.

Installation, whether by hanging or stacking, is a straightforward process thanks to its rapid setup system. Meticulously designed hanging locks enable exact positioning and hand-free installation, complemented by smart accessories (available separately) such as a transport dolly and touring frames. These accessories are particularly advantageous for scenarios requiring rapid deployment, such as concert tours, sports events, or live performances, where the need to assemble large video walls efficiently is paramount.