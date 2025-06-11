InfoComm 2025 Product Watch: Welcome to the Show!

The doors are set to open: InfoComm 2025 is finally here. Before you hit the show floor, make sure to add these booths to your list of must-see products.

[New Products and InfoComm Insights]

Today, check out Absen, Digital Projection, Navori, Renkus-Heinz, and Visionary Solutions.

Absen to Unveil New Displays and an Extensive Lineup of Professional AV Solutions

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen will feature an advanced lineup of displays, including the KLCOB V2 Series, NX Series, A Series, Absenicon X Series, and the debut of two new additions, the Neptune Pro V2 and Polaris 3.9 Pro V3 Series, at booth 1950. Additionally, Absen will host a special product launch on June 11, 2025, at 11:00am ET, unveiling the Neptune Pro V2 and Polaris 3.9 Pro V3 Series and two additional products that will be seen for the first time in the United States.

A highlight of Absen’s InfoComm 2025 lineup is the Neptune Series, which now includes the newly unveiled Neptune Pro V2. With models NT2.6, NT2.9, and NT3.9W, the Neptune Series meets the needs of the live events industry with features such as 3840Hz refresh rate and 1000 to 4000 nits brightness. The NT3.9W outdoor model can be configured as stage flooring, supporting immersive and dynamic staging solutions.

Additionally, Absen will introduce the Polaris 3.9 Pro V3 Series at InfoComm 2025, expanding the award-winning Polaris Series. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Polaris Series supports the HDR10 standard, offering vibrant color and high dynamic range to meet the demands of modern display applications. With panels weighing less than 14kg, which is 10% lighter than conventional models, and built for quick, one-person installation and easy maintenance of modules and power boxes, the Polaris Series offers superior utilization, adaptability, and return on investment.

Digital Projection Presents New Imaging Solutions

(Image credit: Digital Projection)

Digital Projection is bringing its new vision for imaging technology to booth 4353. A special demo room at the booth will showcase single-chip RGB laser projectors to advanced COB dvLED displays and attendees can experience dramatic improvements in efficiency, color accuracy, and industrial design.

A highlight of the exhibit is Digital Projection’s new 1-chip DLP projector: the E-Vision 10000i 4K+ RGB. Powered by Texas Instruments’ High-Efficiency Pixel (HEP) DMD, this RGB pure laser projector delivers unprecedented color fidelity and native contrast. This is joined by Digital Projection’s Radiance Series COB LED display, offering AV integrators a sleek, standalone imaging option for customers looking for a modern large-scale display.

The E-Vision 10000i 4K+ RGB delivers the complete REC 2020 color space at true 4K+ resolution—without the motion or color artifacts often found in systems that rely on traditional color wheels. With 10,000 lumens of brightness, HDR support, and contrast ratios up to 10,000:1, it’s a powerful solution for environments where color accuracy and image fidelity are essential.

Navori to Debut Third-Party Data Integration Connectors

(Image credit: Navori)

At booth 1108, Navori will demonstrate how its new software supports advanced automation rules through PlayIf or trigger conditions, content tags, and scheduling logic that responds to real-time changes. This ensures that content can automatically adapt based on spreadsheet values, room availability, weather conditions, sensor inputs, or messages sent in Microsoft Teams to cite a few possibilities.

Navori has strengthened its real-time content delivery features through enhanced connectivity with third-party tools that power smart content automation with live data. The open architecture and intuitive design of Navori digital signage software help businesses link data feeds from popular business platforms like Power BI, Google Sheets, Excel, Teams, Engage, and Monday.com; live calendar systems like Office 365 and Google Calendar; and social media platforms to engage viewers with dynamic, up-to-date posts.

The enhanced connectivity is powered through a new REST API that allows developers to build custom connectors. Navori also decouples all third-party connectors from the main server application, updates and new integrations can be deployed independently, without interfering with ongoing operations. This modular design ensures maximum system stability and scalability for any number of screens

Renkus-Heinz to Showcase Advanced Loudspeaker Technology with Immersive Audio

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

Renkus-Heinz will showcase its solutions in a demo room experience at InfoComm 2025. Renkus-Heinz will simulate real-world applications using active acoustics and immersive audio. Attendees will be able to experience how Renkus-Heinz technology handles acoustics in complex environments such as sports venues and transportation hubs.

Through immersive storytelling, visitors to the Renkus-Heinz demo room will experience the advanced beam-steering capabilities of the company’s flagship ICONYX series loudspeakers, including Iconyx Gen5, IC Live Gen5 and IC Live X Series arrays. The experience will showcase how Renkus-Heinz beam steering works to meet the needs of any environment, from acoustically challenging speech applications to high SPL music venues.

Attendees will also be able to experience the very first demos of Renkus-Heinz’s sleek new control software, RHAON III. The brain behind the entire Renkus-Heinz product ecosystem, RHAON III is built from the ground up to deliver next-generation performance, scalability, usability and modularity. Naturally, it integrates Renkus-Heinz’s signature OmniBeam algorithm, which has transformed what used to be the complex process of configuring a beam-steered system into a single click—attendees will be able to witness first-hand how the “Snap to Audience” feature generates custom-tailored sound in seconds.

Visionary Will Debut Expanded 5 Series

(Image credit: Visionary)

Visionary is expanding its 5 Series with three new wallplate models, which will debut at booth 3215. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's flexible AV environments, the new additions deliver enhanced connectivity, seamless integration and robust performance in a compact, in-wall form factor.

The DuetE5-WP-C wallplate encoder combines USB-C and HDMI inputs into a sleek, two-gang wallplate. The DuetE5-WP-C enables AV over IP encoding of both 4K60 4:4:4 video and USB sources from USB-C or HDMI-equipped devices, making it ideal for BYOD environments. Building on the functionality of the DuetE5-WP-C, the DuetE5-WP-C-BT model introduces integrated Bluetooth audio support, enabling users to wirelessly connect mobile devices and stream audio directly into the AV over IP network.

Rounding out the lineup is the DuetD-5-WP, a wallplate decoder designed for clean, in-wall installations. The DuetD-5-WP features an HDMI output and two USB-C ports to deliver full USB-over-IP support, consistent with the full capabilities of Visionary's 5 Series decoders. All three models support AES67 and Dante audio networking, VLAN tagging and standard PoE power.