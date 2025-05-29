InfoComm 2025 Product Watch: 5 More Booths You Won't Want to Miss

InfoComm 2025 is right around the corner. As always, we have you covered, bringing you the must-see products to add to your preshow to-do list. Whether you can make it to Orlando or will be following from afar, AV Network brings you everything you need to know before the doors open on June 7, and all the way through the final day on June 13.

Today, check out AIMS and IPMX, Apantac, Crimson AV/LED Expert Group, Roland, and Scalable Display Technologies.

Apantac to Showcase Expanded Dante Product Portfolio

(Image credit: Apantac)

Apantac released two new additions to its Smart Display Module (SDM) product line that will be showcased in Orlando: SDM-HDBT-R-UHD-Dual and SDM-DA-HDBT-R-UHD. These new HDBaseT receiver modules are designed for seamless integration with the latest SDM compatible, dual sided professional displays ideal for retail digital signages and commercial display applications.

SDM-HDBT-R-UHD-Dual supports two independent UHD HDBaseT inputs with two discrete outputs, while the SDM-DA-HDBT-R-UHD supports a single UHD HDBaseT input with two identical mirrored outputs. Both models extend HDMI signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) for 1080P and 230 feet (70 meters) at 4K/UHD resolutions.

CrimsonAV and LED Experts Group to Debut Four New dvLED Solutions

(Image credit: Crimson AV)

CrimsonAV and the LED Experts Group are set to debut four performance-elevating dvLED display solutions at booth 2171, expanding its Image Point and V-Sight product families to meet the growing demand for seamless, high-impact digital visual experiences across industries. From immersive video walls to mobile LED kiosks, these new products deliver clarity, flexibility, and ease of use—empowering AV professionals to bring their boldest visions to life.

Ideal for retail, transportation, corporate, and healthcare applications, the V-Sight LED Advertising Kiosk is a turnkey solution for eye-catching digital signage. Featuring high-resolution LED technology, ultra-slim design, and built-in wireless connectivity, it offers asynchronous and synchronous playback modes for seamless content management from anywhere. Built for boardrooms, control centers, and immersive environments, the new Image Point AIO combines COB flip-chip LED technology with a smart OS, multi-device screen mirroring, and optional infrared touch. A new Image Point 43-inch and 55-inch cabinet offer a robust, slim form factor perfect for professional AV installations. With six-way alignment, front access serviceability, and pixel pitch options down to P0.9, it's engineered for ease of installation and flawless visuals.

IPMX Solutions on Display

IPMX Update at 2025 NAB Show - YouTube Watch On

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that the organization will be returning to InfoComm 2025, taking place June 7-13 in Orlando, Florida. In booth 3089, AIMS will highlight the latest developments to Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) — a set of open standards-based protocols designed to ensure interoperability for AV-over-IP systems. In addition, AIMS members—including intoPIX, Cobalt Digital, Matrox Video, Macnica, Nextera Video, Meinberg USA, Megapixel, and EvertzAV—will host live demonstrations of IPMX-based systems in kiosks located throughout the booth.

This year’s InfoComm comes on the heels of the IPMX Tested Event 2025, a multivendor interoperability milestone held at EvertzAV in Burbank, California. The event brought together 12 companies to validate system behavior, video, and audio compatibility across IPMX profiles—marking a significant leap toward finalized specs and widespread industry adoptions. AIMS is now preparing publicly available self-test procedures and a marketing label system to help manufacturers clearly indicate which IPMX profiles their products support.

Roland to Unveil New VenuSet Control Panel App and More

(Image credit: Roland)

Roland Professional A/V will showcase its new VenuSet control panel app and workflow enhancements at booth 3261. One of the biggest challenges for AV system integrators is providing clients with a basic, easy-to-understand control interface that streamlines operation for novice users. The new VenuSet app for iPad meets this need, offering a friendly, customizable solution for remotely operating the V-8HD, V-80HD, V-160HD, VR-6HD, VR-120HD, and future Roland products.

VenuSet enables control of video switching, audio levels, scene memory recall, Graphics Presenter, GPO, and more. VenuSet for iPad is available now. In Q3 2025, Windows and macOS versions will be available for computer-based workflows.

A pair of updates also enhance workflows. Pairing the P-20HD Instant Video Replayer with a compatible Roland video switcher/AV mixer creates a complete broadcast switching and playback solution ready to handle nearly any local production. The Version 2.0 update provides integration with the V-80HD, V-160HD, VR-6HD, and VR-120HD, enabling remote playback over LAN/RS-232. Graphics Presenter is a professional title and motion graphics software solution for select Roland video products. The Production Content Series Part One update adds over 40 templates, including new sports-related content, attractive general event templates, and a presentation timer. The core library now includes over 170 templates and more will be added with upcoming releases.

Scalable Display Technologies to Unveil Interactive Auto-Alignment Demo

Scalable Display Technologies will present a hands-on demonstration of its calibration platform at booth 3487. Scalable will showcase the precision, speed and simplicity of its calibration platform through a live demo designed to highlight its ability to deliver effortless, repeatable alignment even for the most complex display geometries. Scalable will feature six cost-effective projectors illuminating a 3D version of their iconic logo, solving an alignment challenge that would typically require substantial time, cost, and expert labor. Using the newest version of Scalable’s software, the system will automatically warp, blend and color-match the entire projection array in seconds.

Throughout InfoComm 2025, the calibration will be intentionally disrupted and re-run multiple times, giving attendees a first-hand look at how quickly and accurately the system restores a seamless, pixel-perfect image with minimal technical intervention. Scalable's demonstration is designed to highlight the value Scalable's software provides to systems integrators by accelerating project commissioning, minimizing time spent on-site, reducing costs and ensuring long-term visual integrity. By removing the complexity of manual alignment and eliminating reliance on cumbersome third-party tools, Scalable empowers clients to execute even their most ambitious designs on any screen surface with total confidence that the system will be accurate, consistent and easy to maintain.