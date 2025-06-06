InfoComm Product Watch: Sony Connects, Christie Secures, and 3 More Booths You Must See

InfoComm 2025 is days away from opening its doors. We're here to help you prep your to-do list, with the must-see products to check out on the show floor. Whether you can make it to Orlando or will be following from afar, AV Network brings you everything you need to know before the doors open on June 7, and all the way through the final day on June 13.

Today, check out ADTECHNO, Christie, Korbyt, MSolutions, and Sony's latest innovations for Orlando.

ADTECHNO to Bring Next-Gen AV over IP to Displays

(Image credit: ADTECHNO)

ADTECHNO will launch its Dante AV Ultra Smart Display Module, the DAV-03SBL. Built on the Intel Smart Display Module platform, this compact AV over IP solution delivers ultra-low-latency 4K video and audio transmission with full Dante ecosystem integration, optimized for Pro AV environments including corporate, education, digital signage, live events, and broadcasting.

Designed for seamless integration into Intel SDM-compatible displays and projectors, the DAV-03SBL eliminates the need for external AV equipment such as wall boxes or matrix switchers, significantly simplifying system architecture. Leveraging the power of Dante AV Ultra next-generation video encoding, it transmits high-quality 4K UHD 60p 4:4:4 video and embedded audio over a single 1GbE connection, ensuring pristine image fidelity and perfect AV synchronization.

The DAV-03SBL is fully compatible with the entire suite of Dante control and management software, including Dante Controller, Dante Director, Dante Domain Manager, and Dante Studio, enabling centralized control, device management, and flexible signal routing across distributed networks. With dual Ethernet ports supporting daisychain configurations and native support for synchronized 5x5 video walls, it delivers unmatched scalability and performance for immersive visual deployments.

Christie to Unveil LCD panels for Secure Environments

(Image credit: Christie)

Christie will launch its Secure Series III 4K UHD LCD panels at booth 2542. The new panels are designed to meet the demanding needs of highly secure environments and are available exclusively through Almo Pro AV.

Secure Series III is purpose-built to meet the unique demands of control rooms, situation rooms, briefing centers, and mobile command units. It eliminates conventional attack layers and adheres to strict data-protection protocols. Available in five sizes, from 55 to 98 inches, Secure Series III is non-RF, includes no Wi-Fi and no operating system, and features encrypted and signed updates to prevent unauthorized software access or malware.

Also, the Sapphire 4K40-RGBH and the 4K2100-JS will make their InfoComm debuts. The Christie Sapphire 4K40-RGBH projector combines solid-state RGB pure laser illumination with a dual laser phosphor system to create the world’s first high-brightness hybrid RGB laser projector. Christie designed and engineered the Sapphire 4K40-RGBH to meet the demands of any 2D and 3D application with its exclusive Infitec color comb 3D option, and any screen type, including silver screen 3D. The Sapphire 4K40-RGBH will demonstrate its impressive capabilities in a stacked rear-projection display.

Korbyt to Unveil New 5CAI Agent Suite

(Image credit: Korbyt)

Korbyt will unveil anintegrated suite of AI agents for the workplace at booth 4770. Korbyt’s 5CAI agent suite features five purpose-built agents: CreateAI for content creation, CurateAI for content tagging and optimization, ConciergeAI for space booking, CommandAI for device management and ClarityAI for smart analytics. Collectively these new AI agents empower workplace experience teams to automate critical communication and space management tasks to reduce manual effort, accelerate execution and allow leaner teams to deliver better output, faster. The result is a more agile workplace that works smarter, not harder.

Korbyt will demonstrate the first two AI agents in Orlando. CreateAI leverages generative AI to simplify digital signage content creation, using intuitive guided prompts to customize branded templates and content, including images and text, in a fraction of the time. It slashes content creation time from hours to minutes, empowering teams to produce branded messaging faster, without increasing headcount or creative bandwidth. CurateAI uses AI to optimize digital signage content distribution in real time, utilizing business logic to prioritize the most relevant, high-impact messages based on views and popularity. Eliminating guesswork and automating the delivery of the highest-performing content helps maximize the ROI of every screen without constant oversight and manual updates.

MSolutions Debuts Two Meeting Room Innovations

(Image credit: MSolutions)

With a clear shift toward fewer wires and simpler connections, MSolutions has developed two meeting room innovations that address the thirst for USB-C—with some engineering twists that push the technology in new directions.

Visitors to the Stirling Communications booth 6675 will see MSolutions present the MS-3RU-DPA-C, the USB-C Extender to support DisplayPort Alternate Mode over USB-C; and 1Connect, a complete AV connectivity and room control ecosystem that opens the meeting room environment to new possibilities such as dual-screen connectivity.

The 1Connect ecosystem removes the complexities of USB-C and HDMI connectivity when moving signals over long distances. New for InfoComm, MSolutions will introduce the MS-63DOC-P extender, which adds support for 60W of device charging from the Host unit to a laptop or similar source. All Device units include a built-in control system to manage the third-party meeting room elements such as display or camera control, further enhancing operational efficiency.

Sony to Create Connections at InfoComm 2025

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony will showcase its extensive portfolio of professional AV technology at booth 2001. Attendees will see demonstrations of the latest Sony products and innovations, including displays, video walls, and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, as well as connected solutions from the company’s strategic technology partners.

Sony will showcase an inclusive lineup of 4K HDR BRAVIA professional displays in real-world environments. Shown in a range of sizes from 55 inches to 98 inches, many of the versatile models incorporate the company’s Deep Black Non-Glare treatment, a unique surface coating that combines anti-glare and low-reflection for true to life images, even in bright lighting. Sony will also feature a range of effective solutions including cloud-based, vertical, and developer options. Attendees can demo the company’s cloud solutions, including Device Management Platform (DMP), which supports large networks of BRAVIA Professional Displays through device and network alerts, remote insights and automation, and promotes consistency, as well as Sony’s Zero-Touch Provisioning, which optimizes setup by allowing users to pre-configure profiles for the displays and apply them remotely. AITRIOS, Sony’s edge AI sensing platform for vision, will enable AI-powered digital signage in conjunction with professional BRAVIA displays, providing data analytics and demos, including a live booth heatmap.

Also on display will be Sony's line of crystal LED video walls, AI-powered PTZ cameras, and experiential products including those within Sony’s XYN (/zin/) brand, a lineup of solutions that integrate software and hardware for the creation of Spatial Content.