NSCA Announces 2nd Annual XBO Experience

NSCA has announced the second annual XBO (Excellence in Business Operations) Experience, designed to equip emerging leaders with the skills and insights they need to excel in commercial integration. A collaboration between NSCA and Ignite, the event runs Oct. 28-29 at the Downright Austin Hotel in Austin, TX.

Whether they want to advance their careers or drive innovation within their organizations, Pro AV leaders need a strong foundation in business operations, financial acumen, and effective communication. The two-day XBO Experience provides a pathway for leaders of the future who are ready to embrace change and lead with confidence.

Employees at commercial integration firms who show leadership potential are the perfect fit for the XBO Experience. The event is also designed for young professionals who have recently taken on leadership roles but want to gain training they may not have received when stepping into those positions.

This year, attendees will learn actionable strategies and leadership skills as they listen to and participate in discussions about leading with confidence in uncertain times, leveraging technology to empower teams, making the most of project management tools, and anticipating, mitigating, and adapting to risk, among other topics. Attendees also get to take part in interactive learning activities as they experience industry challenges with real-world relevancy.

Rising industry stars can build the skills and knowledge needed for leadership positions for leadership positions, regardless of their current job title. Plus, the relationships built at the XBO Experience event will help emerging leaders form new connections so they can continue to exchange ideas and sharpen their leadership skills long after the experience is over.

First-time XBO Experience attendees are also encouraged to apply for the Jeff M. Kindig Future Leaders Scholarship. It allows qualified individuals to attend at no cost, continuing his legacy of eliminating barriers that prevent young professionals from rising to leadership roles. All application requirements are due by Aug. 15. For more details and registration information, visit nsca.org/events/xbo.