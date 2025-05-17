AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Dimitris Katsis, Director, Display Engineering at Jupiter Systems

Jupiter Systems’ Zavus XP MicroLED display offers unique engagement opportunities via advanced displays, content systems, XR, AR, and VR. Today, best practices focus on immersive storytelling and interactivity. Leveraging Zavus XP’s high contrast (1,000,000:1) and 16-bit color depth, businesses can create vivid, large-scale visuals for applications like data visualization or simulations, ideal for enterprise settings.

Audiences crave personalized, interactive experiences—think AR overlays for product demos or VR simulations for training." —Dimitris Katsis, Director, Display Engineering at Jupiter Systems

Compared to five years ago, engagement has shifted from static displays to dynamic, user-driven experiences. XR, AR, and VR—now more accessible via web-hosted interfaces like Zavus XP’s Helios platform—enable real-time interaction across multiple locations, enhancing collaboration and training. The flip-chip COB technology boosts energy efficiency by 30 percent, supporting sustainable, touch-sensitive deployments.

Generating high-quality content is easier today due to AI-driven tools and streamlined workflows. Zavus XP’s web UI simplifies color and seam correction, reducing production time. Unlike 2020, when XR required complex setups, today’s plug-and-play systems and broader device compatibility (e.g., smartphones and headsets) democratize immersive content creation. Trends show audiences crave personalized, interactive experiences—think AR overlays for product demos or VR simulations for training—made scalable by Zavus XP’s modular inputs. The difference? Today’s tech prioritizes seamless integration and user control, transforming passive viewers into active participants.