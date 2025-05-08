InfoComm 2025 Impulses: How Blackmagic Design Is Empowering End Users

Are you ready for InfoComm 2025? Before Pro AVs largest U.S. event heads back to the Orange County Convention Center this June 7-13 in Orlando, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

In today's edition of the InfoComm 2025 Impulses series, meet Bob Caniglia, director of sales operations for the Americas, Blackmagic Design.

(Image credit: Future | Blackmagic Design)

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Bob Caniglia: As always, Blackmagic Design remains focused on empowering end users. At InfoComm 2025, we will showcase our latest innovations that enhance professional AV workflows, including our recent advancements in AV over IP, integrated solutions, and camera technology. As production studios become more agile and demand grows for more mobility and more production value in smaller spaces, our latest products, such as the ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 live production switcher and HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro media player and recorder, offer robust features and professional performance in compact form factors, all at affordable prices.

The new PYXIS 12K digital film camera enables users to shoot in higher resolutions, such as 8K or 12K, providing future-ready footage even if those resolutions aren’t required immediately. Our DaVinci Resolve 20 software introduces powerful AI tools that streamline every stage of post production. By automating the more tedious and time-consuming tasks, and with features such as keyframe editing, voice over palettes, live overwrite and multi-layer compositing, users can spend more time on the creative process.

Through these innovations and more, Blackmagic Design is focused on helping creative professionals work faster and more efficiently.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

BC: AV over IP continues to gain momentum as the industry shifts from traditional AV distribution to network-based solutions. Blackmagic Design is expanding its AV over IP offerings, focusing on SMPTE ST-2110 standards to facilitate seamless integration of traditional SDI equipment into modern IP-based infrastructures. Our latest products, including the new DeckLink IP 100G PCIe Gen 4 card, as well as the new Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G, Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G-10 and Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G converters, provide users with a path to integrate their existing SDI equipment into low cost 2110 IP broadcast systems.

Additionally, immersive video and immersive AV have emerged as a compelling new way to engage audiences, going beyond traditional flat-screen video and stereo audio to create a heightened sense of presence and realism for the end user. With applications in live performance, education, virtual tourism, training, museums, and more, immersive AV blends physical and digital elements to support more realistic storytelling. The latest advancements in affordable VR headsets, AV-over-IP solutions, and cameras, such as the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive, are making these immersive experiences more accessible than ever before.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

BC: InfoComm offers a valuable opportunity to connect directly with our customers and learn more about their creative work. It’s a chance for them to try our latest products firsthand and for us to gain a deeper understanding of their goals, perspectives and challenges. These conversations inspire us to create more products to address their evolving needs. As a showcase for the cutting edge of professional AV technology, InfoComm energizes us and reinforces our commitment to support the future of this dynamic industry.

SCN: How important is ST 2110 for Pro AV workflows for today and in the future?

BC: While still evolving, SMPTE ST-2110 is already proving its value for early adopters and is only set to grow in importance as the industry moves further into IP-based production.

Developed to bring IP video workflows to the AV industry, ST-2110 offers a flexible, IT-based alternative to SDI. ST-2110 enables uncompressed video, audio, and metadata to travel over standard IP networks as separate, synchronized streams, allowing for greater scalability, real-time processing, and routing flexibility. By standardizing IP-based transport across vendors, ST-2110 enhances interoperability, especially valuable in large-scale environments like campuses, stadiums, and studios. As remote production becomes more common, ST-2110 better supports these workflows without compromising on quality.

Numerous Blackmagic Design products, such as DeckLink IP 100G, Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G, Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G-10 and Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G, offer users a lower cost, simplified way to achieve IP video and SMPTE-2110 standards.