InfoComm 2025 Product Watch: Interoperability on Display

InfoComm 2025 is right around the corner. As always, we have you covered, bringing you the must-see products to add to your preshow to-do list. Whether you can make it to Orlando or will be following from afar, AV Network brings you everything you need to know before the doors open on June 7, and all the way through the final day on June 13.

[New Products and InfoComm Insights]

Today, check out ACT Entertainment, FOR-A, Nanolumnes/Barco, Platinum Tools, and Powersoft.

ACT Entertainment Presents Upgraded Visual Productions CueCore3 Capabilities

(Image credit: ACT Entertainment)

ACT Entertainment will showcase two companion products for the Visual Productions CueCore3 DMX lighting controller, the SpiNode four-port SPI converter and RdmNode conversion node, at booth 3943. ACT Entertainment is the official U.S. distributor of Visual Productions solutions.

A standalone DIN-rail controller designed to effortlessly translate Art-Net and sACN into SPI, SpiNode bridges the gap between lighting control and pixel-mapped installations for permanent applications and dynamic architectural lighting projects. With versatility baked in, SpiNode features four SPI ports and supports all major SPI chip protocols, ensuring compatibility with nearly all LED fixtures or custom rigs.

A system integration and fixed installation-oriented DIN rail-mounted Art-Net, sACN and DMX conversion node, RdmNode can be used as a companion to the CueCore3 controller or as a standalone node with third-party control systems. When connected to CueCore3, RdmNode unlocks four additional DMX universes and additional RdmNodes can unlock up to 32 universes. The new configuration is delivered seamlessly via the network, providing a scalable and robust solution for productions of any size.

FOR-A America to Showcase New MATIX Technology from Alfalite

(Image credit: FOR-A)

FOR-A America will showcase its U.S partner Alfalite's new MATIX AlfaCOB (Chip-on-Board) and AlfaMIP (MicroLED-in-package) display technology. Integrated into the new Neopix and UHD Finepix LED panels, the MATIX design represents a significant leap forward in LED panel quality and durability. The displays are made entirely in Spain, feature Brompton processing, and are fully TAA-compliant for government use.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At its InfoComm booth 1253, FOR-A will highlight Neopix. Available in five pixel pitches—1.5 mm, 1.9 mm, 2.6 mm, 2.9HB mm, and 3.9HB mm—this premium panel is ideal for rental and film VP XR applications. InfoComm visitors can also see the UHD Finepix series powered by MATIX technology. Specifically designed for critical applications in control rooms and corporate settings, UHD Finepix panels leverage MATIX AlfaCOB technology in 1.8 mm, 1.5 mm, 1.2 mm, 0.9 mm and 0.6 mm pixel pitches, and MATIX AlfaMIP technology in 0.9 mm and 0.6 mm pixel pitches.

Nanolumens and Barco to Showcase Interoperability

Nanolumens and Barco will jointly demonstrate the interoperability of their flagship products at InfoComm 2025. The collaboration showcases how Barco CTRL, the innovative control room software platform, seamlessly integrates with Nanolumens' new Aurora LED image processor.

Visitors to InfoComm 2025 can experience Barco CTRL at the Nanolumens booth 3081 where it will be demonstrated alongside Nanolumens' LED wall and image processing solutions. The demonstration will highlight how the combined technologies deliver unmatched simplicity, cybersecurity, and visual performance.

The joint demonstration will showcase several key benefits of simplified workflows, enterprise-grade security, enhanced visual performance, and its scalable architecture.

(Image credit: Platinum Tools)

Platinum Tools will feature its new PT-OTDR-100 mini OTDR tester at booth 3829. “The Platinum Tools PT-OTDR-100 mini OTDR tester provides a simple to set up and easy-to-use solution for OTDR testing,” explained Charles Hoskins, VP of product development. “The PT-OTDR-100 includes a 5.5 inch OLED touch screen for easy viewing of cable tests and can save and export your OTDR tests. This unit will perform OTDR tests, OPM, VFL, and laser source functionality for fiber optic cable, and will also perform continuity testing and TDR for Category cable.”

Additional specifications include Auto Testing with Event Map; OTDR test range 3m-105km; Laser Source, OPM and VFL functionality; OTDR tests exportable as SOR or PDF files; and includes RJ45 remote for copper cable testing and multiple adapters for fiber optic cables.

Powersoft to Showcase Nota 142

(Image credit: Powersoft)

Powersoft will showcase Nota 142, an ultra-compact PoE/PoE+ amplifier engineered for seamless integration into networked audio environments at InfoComm 2025. Designed with system integrators in mind, Nota 142 delivers high-performance audio amplification in a plenum-rated, space-saving footprint ideal for commercial, conferencing and retrofit installations.

Delivering 140W of power across two channels, Nota 142 packs remarkable performance into an ultra-compact, plenum-rated form factor, which is ideal for space-constrained commercial, conferencing and retrofit installations. Nota 142’s ability to transmit both power and data over a single Ethernet cable simplifies installation and reduces infrastructure costs, making it an accessible solution without requiring specialized training. Designed with audiovisual applications in mind, Nota 142 supports seamless integration into networked environments, offering features that enhance both system functionality and user experience.

Nota 142 features onboard DSP with speaker health monitoring to ensure optimized audio performance. At the same time, full control through Powersoft’s ArmoníaPlus software and third-party APIs offers flexibility in system configuration and management. With USB-C connectivity, Nota 142 enables simple integration with external multimedia devices and doubles as a USB-to-AES67 converter, further expanding system interoperability. Nota 142’s automated setup matches speaker impedance and applies a high-pass filter, helping to protect equipment while maintaining clear, high-quality sound reproduction, which is an essential benefit for mission-critical AV applications. Additionally, the included kit allows flexible mounting on surfaces, poles and DIN rails make Nota 142 easy to deploy in various spaces, and remote monitoring via Powersoft’s Verso gateway and MyUniverso software provides integrators with real-time system diagnostics from anywhere.