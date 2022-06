Roland Americas' Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Chris Wissinger, Roland Professional A/V Product Management and Marketing at Roland Americas (opens in new tab)

The Roland Professional A/V team returns to InfoComm in person to share products designed to enhance livestreaming quality, single-operator productions, hybrid event workflows, content creation, sports/esports productions, and video-to-lighting conversion.

The new SR-20HD direct streaming AV mixer, a powerful and portable audio/video switcher, makes it easy for enterprises to master direct livestreaming with little training. Roland simplified livestreaming and reduced pain points by combining a video switcher, audio mixer, preview screen, recorder/player, and streaming encoder in one.

The V-600UHD 4K HDR multi-format video switcher with automatic ROI and VR-4HD AV mixer enhance single-operator productions. You don’t need multiple cameras for multiple shots with the V-600UHD. It covers wide, medium, and close-ups with built-in region of interest (ROI). The VR-4HD—a complete, portable HD studio—replaces many pieces of complex gear.

Enhance hybrid event workflow with our V-160HD streaming video switcher and V-8HD video switcher. A new standard for hybrid events, the V-160HD offers full HD with comprehensive SDI and HDMI I/O while simultaneously streaming via USB-C. The V-8HD brings many creative options to live switching with all-in-one hardware, eliminating setup and software hassles, and a professional HDMI toolset that streamlines production.

Roland makes content creation simple and affordable with the AeroCaster livestreaming system, allowing anyone to create wireless multi-camera streaming setups using mobile devices. The compact UVC-02 web presentation dock desktop control hub connects an HDMI camera, pro mic, and other audio sources to look and sound your best in video meetings. The V-02HD MK II streaming video mixer mixes audio and switches two HDMI cameras, sending it all directly to streaming platforms.

Roland provides many solutions to enhance sports/esports productions. The P-20HD video instant replayer offers pro replay capabilities simply and affordably. The VC-100UHD 4K video scaler integrates high-frame-rate gaming machines into HD 59.94/50 Hz workflows.

The VC-1-DMX video lighting converter generates control commands for DMX lighting setups based on input from video/audio/MIDI sources.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N2663

