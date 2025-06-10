InfoComm 2025 Product Watch: Where Quality Meets Innovation, Plus More Products to Know

InfoComm 2025 is here. Ready for the show floor? Don't worry, we're here to help. AV Network is live in Orlando, bringing you product news all the way through the final day on June 13.

[New Products and InfoComm Insights]

Check out the product launch at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, and more from Audinate, Listen Technologies | Ampertronic, LynTec, and Magewell.

Taiwan Excellence Pavilion Showcases AV Innovations from 17 Top Taiwanese Brands

(Image credit: Taiwan Excellence Pavilion)

Building on the theme “Where Quality Meets Innovation,” Taiwan Excellence is set to feature an immersive pavilion showcasing breakthrough AV technologies, an exclusive product launch unveiling the latest industry advancements, and two networking happy hour events fostering connections among global innovators. Located at booth 7161, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will feature 17 top Taiwanese innovators in smart home integration, AI-powered conferencing, digital signage, Internet of Things (IoT) and more—all designed to amplify connectivity, boost collaboration, and transform content delivery across industries.

On Wednesday, June 11, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) will host a Product Launch & Happy Hour event at 2 p.m. ET.

TAITRA will host a product launch event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 11. The event will showcase products from AVer Information, BXB Electronics, Delta Electronics, IPEVO, and Lumens. InfoComm 2025 attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance via this link.

Audinate to Address the Evolution of AV over IP

(Image credit: Audinate)

Audinate will highlight new innovations that make it easier than ever to design and deploy future-ready AV solutions at booth 3311. Making its debut at InfoComm, Dante Device Link is a new technology that enables manufacturers to expand device configuration capabilities. It leverages the cloud-based functionality of Dante Director to manage parameters such as gain, EQ settings, phantom power, and fault detection.

Also on display will be Dante Director, a cloud-based SaaS tool that enables the organization and management of Dante networks, will be demonstrated live with features like Telemetry, Signal Presence, and Device Importance for deeper network insight and control and a Dante Media Encryption live demo with Dante Director using AES-256 encryption. Designed for fixed installation, the Dante AVIO Install adapters, available in 2-channel analog input and output versions, feature Euroblock connectors for streamlined integration with pro audio gear.

Lastly, attendees can see how Dante AV is enhancing AV in education and beyond. In a lecture hall setup, educators can deliver high-fidelity video content and camera feeds in multiple formats with Dante AV. In corporate AV, live events, and worship venues, organizations can simplify AV over IP workflows by running video over the same trusted Dante audio network using standard Ethernet. Showcasing some of the newest devices to join our roster of 100-plus Dante AV-enabled products developed by 60 leading manufacturers, we will highlight the versatility and innovation of the growing Dante AV ecosystem.

Listen Technologies, Ampetronic to Showcase Comprehensive Suite of Assistive Listening Solutions

(Image credit: Listen Technologies)

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are bringing their extensive suite of customizable and scalable assistive listening and communication solutions to booth 4361. The companies will showcase Auri, the first complete Auracast broadcast audio-based assistive listening system.

Designed for venues and end users, Auri leverages Auracast broadcast audio technology to deliver high-quality, low-latency, multi-channel audio to unlimited dedicated receivers and newly emerging Auracast-compatible devices like hearing aids, earbuds, headphones, and mobile phones.

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic will also demonstrate ListenWIFI 3.2 , the most significant update to the ListenWIFI ecosystem since its initial launch in 2024. ListenWIFI 3.2 introduces powerful new features, security upgrades, and thoughtful improvements designed to elevate the user experience and offer greater flexibility for deployment in complex environments.

LynTec to Spotlight Expanded Power Control Portfolio

(Image credit: LynTec)

LynTec will showcase a range of new power control innovations at the Chauvet booth 6453. The company will debut new LynTec and Juice Goose solutions, highlight the full integration of Juice Goose into the LynTec brand, and demonstrate collaborative in-booth installations with Chauvet that illustrate the versatility of its power solutions across various installation sizes and environments.

At the show, LynTec will preview an update to its rack-mounted power control systems, designed for small to midsize AVL installations. Engineered for efficiency and expandability, the new system delivers smarter sequencing, greater flexibility, and intuitive control from a compact footprint—ideal for conference rooms, houses of worship, schools, and medium-sized venues.

LynTec will display its flagship RPC solutions as well as the new 20 Amp Dual Output DMX Relay, designed to meet the needs of lighting professionals seeking simple, direct relay control in DMX-driven environments.

On the Juice Goose side, several new products will be previewed, including IEC cable connectors, Edison extension cords, and outlet boxes—all built to meet the demands of mobile production and rental/touring workflows. These accessories expand the practical utility of the Juice Goose line and demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the fast-paced needs of event professionals.

Magewell to Showcase Newest Innovations

(Image credit: Magewell)

Magewell heads to InfoComm with a new addition to their Pro Convert product line and the introduction of an entirely new family of Pro Convert devices at booth 2818.

Introduced at the 2025 NAB show and making its debut at InfoComm, the new Pro Convert IP to USB is a plug-and-play device that enables computers, including laptops, to capture an NDI, NDI HX, or other streaming sources through a USB interface with no external power required. It is ideal for use in conference rooms, production studios, and in environments where existing users' software does not natively support NDI or other IP protocols and/or the installation of additional software is not permitted.

Being previewed at InfoComm 2025, the first member of the Xmit family is the Pro Convert Xmit AIO, the ultimate streaming encoder/decoder problem solver. Pro Convert Xmit AIO is a standalone device that converts one channel of SDI or HDMI to or from NDI HX formats, especially fulfilling customer needs for an 4Kp60 NDI HX encoder. Being configurable as an encoder or decoder, the device is ideally suited for many types of live production and ProAV installations where NDI HX over 1Gbps network infrastructures are employed.