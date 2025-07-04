Check Out the Largest LED Wall in the Middle East

The Dubai Fountain is a spectacle in its own right. However, when renovation paused, Emaar—the real-estate developer behind the Dubai Mall and more—wanted to find away to continue to wow visitors. SpinetiX, along with its Middle East representative Media La Vista, and integrator Blue Rhine Industries had the answer.

That answer was what is believed to be the largest video wall in the Middle East, spanning a massive 1,400 feet. The goal was to wrap the promenade in a curved LED wall powered by the SpinetiX Complete Solution.

There were challenges aplenty. The wall was developed to hide the fountain renovation work, which meant it had to be up quickly... complete in just 28 days to be precise. And, as the SpinetiX case study reported, lock every frame to the Burj Khalifa’s nightly LED choreography with frame-perfect precision.

"This is probably the most interesting project we’ve done in a long time," said John Joseph, director, Blue Rhine Industries. "Even when I was hesitant, it was our project team saying, ‘We can do this — we want to do this, we will find a way.’"

Six SpinetiX iBX440 players drive the entire LED wall installation. Content designers use the Elemnti software to project images and keep the pixels sharp and fresh while all the pieces of the wall harmonize.

